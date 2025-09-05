  • Friday, 5th September, 2025

Four New Millionaires Emerge in Season 10 of FCMB Promo

A mechanic in Lagos, a computer technician in Osun, a retired civil servant in Abuja, and a wood merchant in Imo are the latest everyday Nigerians to become millionaires through First City Monument Bank’s (FCMB) ongoing Millionaire Promo Season 10.

An automobile mechanic, Yusuf Abdulrasak; Computer Technician, Taiwo Adeagbo; Retired Civil Servant, Victor Ifeachor and Kingsley Nnadi, a wood merchant, each received N1 million at the sixth draw of the promo, held nationwide on August 13, 2025. The promo rewarded an additional 1,000 customers who received up to N50,000 in cash prizes.

For Taiwo, the prize is an opportunity to grow his business and empower others. “With the N1 million, I hope to expand my computer repair services and offer training to young people interested in technology. This will sustain my business and empower the youth in my community,” he said.

Yusuf, the Lagos mechanic, sees it as a turning point: “This N1 million is a blessing and a stepping stone. I look forward to upgrading my workshop and acquiring new tools to serve my customers better,” he explained.

 Kingsley called his N1 millionprize “a dream come true”, adding that the money will help him stock more wood and expand his reach.

Victor, the retired civil servant, described it as timely relief during challenging times” and urged more Nigerians to bank with FCMB.

Adetunji Lamidi, Divisional Head of Personal Banking at FCMB, said: “The Millionaire Promo is about people. It is about supporting our customers’ dreams, helping them grow their businesses, and creating opportunities to thrive. Seeing loyal customers like Yusuf, Taiwo, Kingsley, and Victor plan to use their prizes to expand their businesses and improve their lives reflects the true purpose of this promo.”

