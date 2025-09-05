  • Thursday, 4th September, 2025

FG Urged To Adopt Bottom-Up Measures to Deliver Social Intervention Programme 

Business | 49 seconds ago

Oluchi Chibuzor 

The Federal government has been advised to adopt a bottom-up measure in delivering social Intervention programme across the country to enable those in real need of it access them.

This was stated at the inauguration of Micheal Ajitoni Bello Foundation (MAB), held in Lagos, with the vision to cater for the less privileged in the underserved rural communities across the country.

Speaking at the event, the Board Chairman, MAB, Taiwo Tifase, said with their focus now within the community there is little empowering 20 people can achieve.

He noted that the government must let people feel their impact by adopting policies that allow hard-to-reach citizens to get social intervention very easily within the communities.

Explaining the mission of the foundation, Tifase said by empowering 20 widows from their adopted community with cash and food items, shows with well articulated systems in place bottom-to top approach remains the best method for social intervention.

According to him, “Governments need to increase their social networks, social security. We cannot say the economy is so bad because it’s throughout the world. It affects so many countries, not only Nigeria. If you travel, you see what happens.”

For the Nigeria Coordinator, Yomi Onifade the Foundation is in honour of the late Micheal Ajitoni Bello, who gave his life to community service within his influence, hence “the number of less privileged and elderly people you are seeing here today.

“He was among the first to build within the community and so he gave his life to helping and serving people. That is why we want to continue this legacy even beyond the community in Oke-ira to accommodate more people in particularly underserved areas that are often not reached.” 

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.