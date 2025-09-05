Experts Urge Young Professionals to Build Networks, Emotional Intelligence for Career Success

Sunday Ehigiator

Career coaches and business leaders at the recently held EQ and Career Conference 2024 have charged young professionals that success in business and professional careers depends on high-level networking, relationship building, and understanding workplace politics.

Speaking at the conference held in Lagos, with the theme, ‘From Campus to Corporate: Building Emotional Intelligence for Career and Business Success’, the experts noted that these qualities are essential for fostering strong relationships, accessing opportunities, and overcoming challenges in competitive work environments.

Convener of the conference, Ogechi Eleojo, underscored the importance of emotional intelligence, skills acquisition, and career advancement strategies for young graduates and professionals.

“When I look at my career growth, I see the things that helped me succeed, so I have that zeal and passion to build capacity in others. Now, my purpose, which I have discovered in life, is to build confidence in people to fulfil their life goals, and a huge part of this is capacity development and acquiring knowledge,” she said.

Senior Human Resources Business Partner, Commercial and Group Supply Chain, Flour Mills of Nigeria, Shola Odeyinde, said the programme would help participants understand emotional intelligence and self-awareness in managing relationships both at work and in life.

Chief Executive Officer of CrossTie Solutions, Adebayo Adegun, urged participants to pay attention to the unique personalities of people they work with, stressing that workplace success is built on deliberate relationship management. “The era of ‘my job will speak for me’ is over. Be intentional about building relationships with influential people in your workplace to aid career progression,” he advised.

Also speaking, Human Resources and Business Partner at Wema Bank Plc, Tiwalade Adeuga, who reviewed Eleojo’s book, highlighted the themes of resilience, networking, and relationship building covered in its chapters. She described it as “a useful tool to build capacity not just for young professionals but also for those already advanced on the career ladder.”