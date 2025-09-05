Experts Push for Homegrown AI Solutions

Funmi Ogundare

Stakeholders, investors, and policymakers in Nigeria’s Artificial Intelligence (AI) ecosystem have called for the development of indigenous solutions to address local challenges and achieve global relevance.

They made this call, at an exclusive gathering for start-up founders, investors and policy makers and Artificial Intelligence ( AI) , in Lagos, which witnessed Devassist emerging winner of the 2025 AI Preneurs hackathon .

Alive Home and Impact AI came second and third positions, respectively, while other startups such as Wakamate and MEAB also pitched their innovations.

Organised by Remostart, an AI-powered ecosystem builder, the event themed ‘AI in Action’, convened investors, innovators, and researchers to explore the transformative potential of AI.

Panelists including David Messan of First Founders, Usman Imanah of Friska Farms Limited, and Elisha Odemakinde of Red Labs Incorporation urged entrepreneurs to move beyond ideas and focus on practical solutions that improve productivity, meet human needs, and deliver measurable value.

Ese Williams, Head of Marketing at Remostart, described AI Preneurs as a flagship event designed to create an ecosystem where African innovators can curate contextual AI solutions instead of depending solely on foreign technology.