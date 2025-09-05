Enoverlab Marks Four Years of Transforming Africa’s Tech Talent Landscape

Enoverlab, a pioneering talent development organisation in the Nigerian tech ecosystem, has clocked four years since its establishment on September 1, 2021.

Founded with the goal of addressing the shortage of skilled product management professionals and building a supportive community for product managers, the organisation has recorded remarkable milestones within its short existence.

In just four years, Enoverlab has trained over 1,000 product managers, built a thriving community of more than 20,000 members across platforms, and attracted over one million unique content views in 2025 alone. Its alumni now work with some of the world’s top companies, underscoring the impact of its programmes.

In 2022, the organisation introduced Africa’s first open-source internship, a programme that has since trained more than 1,000 tech talents, including product managers, UI/UX designers, and software developers. In addition, Enoverlab has launched six learning centres in Lekki, Ikeja, Ibadan, Abuja, Anambra, and most recently, Yaba.

Speaking on the milestone, founder Olabanji Ewenla expressed gratitude to the Enoverlab community and reiterated the company’s vision. “All of these achievements won’t have been possible without every single one of you. The vision still remains clear to transform Africa one talent at a time, and the mission is to keep building impactful product talents for today, tomorrow, and the future,” Ewenla said.