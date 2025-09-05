AI Experts Urge Indigenous Solutions to Tackle Local Challenges
“You should never lose track of what the customer needs. Solve the appetite problem, not just hunger,” he said, stressing that AI works best when combined with human intelligence to provide context.
Messan noted that his organisation has successfully deployed AI to drive operational and capital efficiency, encouraging entrepreneurs to leverage AI outputs as a foundation for innovation.
“When AI provides accurate answers, it stretches your creativity to either improve the product or build something entirely different,” he stated.
The Head of Marketing at Remostart, Ese Williams, described the event as a launchpad for innovation in Africa’s AI ecosystem.
She emphasised the need to build indigenous AI solutions to reduce dependence on external technologies and ensure Africa contributes meaningfully to the global AI landscape.
The business pitch segment of the event featured five start-ups — Wakamate, MEAB, Devassist, Impact AI, and Alive Home.
Devassist emerged winner, followed by Alive Home in second place and Impact AI in third.