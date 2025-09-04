T2 Seals Another Mega Deal with Knot Solutions to Drive End-to-End Digital Transformation

Emma Okonji

T2, a telecoms company and Knot Solutions, a leading digital transformation company based in India, have signed a multi-million-dollar strategic partnership, aimed to modernise T2’s business support systems (BSS) and operations support systems (OSS).



The partnership will help drive T2’s mission to become Nigeria’s Digital Lifestyle Partner and ushering in a digital renaissance in telecoms.



The high-profile signing ceremony held during the ongoing Gitex Nigeria, brought together industry leaders, innovators, and stakeholders from across Africa and beyond. The partnership marks a significant milestone in T2’s four-phase transformation strategy: Stabilisation, Modernisation, Transformation, and Growth as T2 positions itself for a powerful comeback in Nigeria’s competitive telecoms sector. The structured approach underscores its commitment to restoring competitiveness, driving customer-centric innovation, and enabling Nigeria’s digital future.



With strategic initiatives such as national roaming already underway, and a recent multi-million-dollar infrastructure deal with Huawei, creating a powerful dual-pronged strategy that modernizes network operations, access to infrastructure and digital customer engagement platforms, T2 is poised to redefine the digital experience for millions of Nigerian customers.



Together, these deals mark a defining moment in T2’s aggressive return to market leadership, while also showcasing a bold vote of confidence in the Nigerian economy by the company’s investors, led by its Chairman Thomas Etuh.



Speaking about the partnership, the CEO of T2 Mobile, Obafemi Banigbe, said: “This is not just a systems upgrade. It’s a customer-first revolution that transforms how people interact with their digital world, seamlessly, instantly, and on their terms.”



With this foundation in place, T2 is boldly positioning itself beyond the traditional telecom business. The company is evolving into a platform player, one that delivers not only voice and data, but also digital financial services, content, cloud services, and smart lifestyle offerings.



Banigbe highlighted that T2’s vision goes beyond just enhancing its telecom network. “We’re crafting an ecosystem where connectivity is the key to unlocking a world of possibilities – from entertainment and education to commerce and financial empowerment,” Banigbe said.



CEO, Knot Solutions, Sumanth Konuru, said: “Africa’s telecom landscape is transforming rapidly, and the modernisation of BSS and OSS platforms is at the core of that shift. With our flagship cloud-native platform, RaptrDXP, T2 is gaining the ability to move beyond traditional, rigid service models into a dynamic, hyper-personalised ecosystem and we’re proud to be part of this journey and excited about what we will accomplish together.”



He noted that this isn’t just about efficiency, but it’s about delivering unmatched experiences. From real-time billing to personalised service bundles, T2 customers will benefit from a smarter, more intuitive digital journey.



With Huawei, T2 is upgrading its core network infrastructure to deliver enhanced coverage, improved data speed, and reliable service quality. With Knot Solutions, T2 gains the ability to Implement real-time, transparent billing, launch hyper-personalized data and lifestyle bundles, enable self-service tools and apps that put customers in control, build a 360° view of customer interactions through analytics and automation and scale effortlessly through cloud-native architecture.