Nwuche:  Regional Commissions Will Accelerate Nigeria’s Development 

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The Board Chairman, South South Development Commission (SSDC), Hon. Chibudum Nwuche, has said that the establishment of regional commissions will accelerate the country’s development.

The former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives stated this on Thursday in Abuja at the inauguration of the members of the board of SSDC.

Nwuche recalled the critical role he played as the Deputy Speaker in the 4th National Assembly in the passage of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) Act, which was meant to catalyse the development of the Niger Delta region and to bring the needed succour to the menace of those regions.

He said he believed that the SSDC Act was a further show of good faith by the government to accelerate the development of the Niger Delta region.

Nwuche noted: “Our country, from independence, has held a lot of promise, but unfortunately, we are still on the journey to development, while our contemporaries, like Malaysia, China and Indonesia, have made much more progress.

“With the very bold move of Mr President in passing the development commissions into law, it will allow room for accelerated development of the country as a whole.

“By the virtue of Section 8 of the SSDC Act, the commission has been given a clear, bold and urgent charge which includes identification of underlying causes of underdevelopment in the region and to formulate practical solutions and implement sustainable development projects and programmes for the benefit of the region.

“We are mandated to look at the overall development of the South-south region, including railways and road transportation, waterways transportation, industries, agriculture, telecommunication, electricity, urban and housing development, etc. We shall meticulously address these priority areas by strategically deploying resources to ensure steady and sustainable progress.

“We will equally prioritise the empowerment of our youth and women, who have disproportionately endured the adverse effects of oil production, particularly amid the region’s unprecedented unemployment levels caused partly by our region being the oil-bearing part of our country.”

Nwuche said to achieve this mandate, the commission would work in isolation but in collaboration with relevant stakeholders such as the National Assembly and the governors of the South-south states.

He explained that there would be constant consultation with other development organisations like the NDDC, sister commissions, Federal Government agencies and state government agencies.

According to him, “We will work cooperatively and harmoniously to avoid duplication of projects and efforts. We all know that fulfilling the above mandate will not be a matter of chance but will be as a result of the choices we make, which must be deliberate, bold and sometimes difficult.”

Nwuche stressed that the commission must adopt and operate a solid corporate governance framework that encourages inclusivity, transparency and accountability.

“As far as public service is concerned, we need to be the reference point for governance and transparency in Nigeria. We should be able to leave behind a functional, efficient and replicable model of governance that will outlive our tenure,” he added.

The former lawmaker said there was a need to establish well-defined roles and responsibilities for the board, management, members and staff of the commission, ensuring that all decisions are taken with collective wisdom, guided by strategic planning and backed by law.

He said the board would therefore meet regularly to assess progress, deliberate on critical issues and provide direction for the commission’s management, adding that: “We will also ensure that all committees function with efficiency and clarity of purpose.”

Also, the Managing Director of the commission, Ms Usoro Akpabio, said the progress being witnessed today in the region is not by chance, but as a result of strategic collaboration, bold leadership and unyielding commitment to a sustainable development.

She stated: “When we look at the South-south, we do not just see projects, we see movements. We see bold ideas taking shape, industries evolving, communities thriving and the region boldly stepping into its full potential. Together we are laying the foundation for a South-south that is strong, competitive and exclusive.

“Through deliberate investment, sound policy engagement and meaningful partnerships, we will be building the economic backbone of our region. We will ensure that our cities, our towns and rural communities are not left behind or positioned to lead. Infrastructure remains central to this transformation.

“Roads, ports, energy and digital connectivity are no longer luxuries, but they are critical assets that will unlock opportunities, enhance trade and attract investment. Every bridge we will build, every highway we will expand, every fibre-optic line we lay, we bring our people closer to prosperity. Yet development is not defined by structures alone.”