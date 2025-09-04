NHIA Seals MoU with FMCs, Private Hospital to Expand Emergency Maternal, Neonatal Care in Lagos

•Targets reduced out-of-pocket spending, lower maternal, neonatal mortality

Sunday Ehigiator

National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with three Lagos-based health facilities to expand access to Comprehensive Emergency Obstetric and Neonatal Care (CEmONC), in a bid to reduce maternal and new-born deaths, while cutting down on out-of-pocket expenses for vulnerable households.



The agreement, signed on August 29 at Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Ebute Metta, in Lagos, brought on board FMC Ebute Metta, FMC Epe, and Outreach Signature Women and Children Centre, Lekki, as partner facilities in the neonatal component of the scheme.

Director-General/CEO of NHIA, Dr. Kelechi Ohiri, who led the signing, assured the facilities of prompt settlement of validated claims for services rendered to eligible women and new-borns.



Ohiri said, “We are insurance. We honour validated claims from inception. By entering this contractual agreement, we are assuring you: go ahead and treat these women and new-borns, and the NHIA will honour its commitment.”



He explained that the initiative was part of the Health Sector Renewal Investment Initiative, spearheaded by the Coordinating Minister of Health, to expand universal health coverage with equity at its core.



He stated, “The government’s priority has been to reduce maternal and neonatal mortality. NHIA was tasked with improving financial access to care, particularly for those who cannot pay out-of-pocket. This partnership with both government and private facilities is a step in that direction.”

The NHIA boss disclosed that over 3,000 women had already benefited from a pilot maternal health financing programme in 20 facilities nationwide, following an initial test in four centres.



He said, “Encouraged by this success, government has directed us to expand to women with obstetric complications, focusing on the five leading causes of maternal death. We tested the model, and now it is being scaled up nationwide.”



Managing Director/CEO of Outreach Signature Women and Children Centre, Dr. Efunbo Dosekun, hailed the agreement as a breakthrough. But Dosekun stressed that financing must be matched with stronger capacity building.



She stated, “Financing has not always reached the poor, illiterate women who need it most. This MoU changes the picture. But financing alone cannot guarantee quality. We must also train more hands and establish a functional referral network to prevent avoidable disabilities and brain injuries in children.”

Medical Director of FMC, Epe, Dr. Adeleke Adesola, commended NHIA for selecting the centre as a pilot hub and pledged full support for the scheme.



Chief Medical Director of FMC, Ebute Metta, Dr. Saheed Ogunme, underscored the importance of a sustainable health financing model.



He said, “Healthcare requires deliberate government intervention. In the UK, services are tax-funded; in the US, largely insurance-driven. Nigeria must define its sustainable path. NHIA’s intervention is commendable, but broader financing clarity is crucial.”



Other dignitaries at the ceremony included Director, Informal Sector Department, NHIA, Dr. Salawudeen Sikiru; Acting Director, NHIA Lagos Zone, Mrs. Aisha Abubakar Haruna; Director, Human Resources and Administration, FMC Ebute Metta, Mr. Harrison Etim; and Managing Director/CEO of Reliance HMO, Mr. Novo Abere, the programme’s Third-Party Administrator.