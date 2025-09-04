NELFUND Blames Institutions’ Slow Verification for Student Loan Delays

Funmi Ogundare

The Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) has cautioned that delays in student loan disbursements are largely due to slow verification and approval of applications by tertiary institutions.

The Director, Strategic Communications, Mrs. Oseyemi Oluwatuyi, in a statement, revealed that many prospective beneficiaries have lodged complaints, expressing concern that their institutions’ sluggish turnaround time is preventing them from accessing tuition fees and upkeep allowances on schedule.

She urged institutions to prioritise and speed up the verification of successfully completed and submitted applications.

“Timely approval is critical to ensuring students receive their funds when due.”

In a related development, NELFUND has announced the relocation of its headquarters to a permanent office at House 12, Plot 103/104, Monrovia Street, Wuse 2, Opposite Bon Hotel, Abuja, effective September 5, 2025.

Oluwatuyi, who noted that all correspondence, visits and enquiries are to be directed to the new address, assured stakeholders that the move will not disrupt operations.

“NELFUND remains fully operational and committed to its mandate of providing affordable education loans and support to Nigerian students across the country,” she said. Official communication channels remain unchanged: X (Twitter): @nelfund

Instagram: @nelfund; Facebook and LinkedIn; Nigerian Education Loan Fund – NELFUND, Website: www.nelf.gov.ng.

“We appreciate your trust and continued support as we work to expand access to higher education financing nationwide,” the director stated.