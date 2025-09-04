  • Thursday, 4th September, 2025

Greenus Capital Secures $23m for Agric Processing Firm

Nigeria | 3 hours ago

A finance house, Greenus Capital Limited,  has raised $23 million in debt financing for Johnvents Industries Limited, reinforcing its role as a leading provider of strategic advisory and capital solutions for mid-market corporations in Africa.

 Greenus Capital is  an Africa-focused advisory firm committed to unlocking capital and growth opportunities for high-potential, middle-market businesses.

  Acting as the financial adviser, originator, and arranger, Greenus Capital led the complex transaction  that drew funding from development finance institutions led by the International Finance Corporation (IFC).

According to the statement made available to journalists, the deal was spearheaded by Chief Executive Officer of Greenus Capital, Mr. Olakunle Odeyemi, whose leadership has positioned the firm as a trusted partner in delivering innovative financing solutions across the continent.

Odeyemi said the funding would be deployed by Johnvents Industries to support capital expenditure and meet working capital requirements, enabling the company to scale its operations and deepen its impact in the agribusiness and industrial value chain sectors.

