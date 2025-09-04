Establishment of Flight Data Centre Commitment to Aviation Safety, Says NCAA Boss

Chinedu Eze

Director-General, Civil Aviation (DGCA), Capt. Chris Najomo, has described the establishment of Flight Data Centre by Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) as a clear declaration of Nigeria’s commitment to aviation safety. Najomo made this known yesterday while declaring open a one-day training workshop for frontline managers for the flight data centre held at the authority’s headquarters in Abuja.



The NCAA director-general stated that the flight data centre was so significant that it was personally commissioned by Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo.



Najomo said, “We are investing in your capacity and competence. This is more than a training programme — it is an investment in our collective future and a clear statement of our commitment to excellence.”



He explained that the centre allowed for proactive collection, flight data analysis, and identification of potential safety deficiencies with a view to addressing them before they could escalate into serious incidents or accidents.



Najomo stressed the need to move oversight methodology from compliance-based to performance-based, from being reactive to being proactive and predictive.

The DGCA commended Director of Special Duties, Mr. Horatius Egua, and his team for their dedication to making the vision of NCAA — becoming one of the world’s leading Civil Aviation Authorities in Africa – a reality.



In his goodwill message, Egua recalled how the project, which had been in limbo since 2016, became a reality following the approval of the DGCA.

While commending Najomo for his unwavering support for the ongoing training of frontline managers to manage the centre, Egua emphasised the significance of the facility in the areas of Safety Management System (SMS) and hands-on training.



Other key benefits include enhancing safety oversight, regulatory compliance, incident investigation, tracking patterns and operational performance monitoring, trend analysis and risk management, improving stakeholder collaboration, routine and investigative analysis of flight data, cost savings and efficiency, and global credibility.



In attendance were Executive Director of Banjul Accord Group Safety Oversight Organisation (BAGASOO), representatives of Nigeria Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB), International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO), APS facilitators, and a cross-section of participants drawn from the aviation ecosystem.