CVR: Group Tasks Eligible Voters to Participate in INEC Registration Exercise

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

A group, the Obidient Movement, North Central Nigeria has called on the eligible voters, particularly youth from age of 18 years and above, to register in the ongoing Independent National Electoral Commission’s Continuous Voters Registration exercise ahead of 2027 general elections in the country.

The spokesperson of the movement in the North Central zone, Mr. Emmanuel Idakwo, made this appeal in a statement made available in to journalists in Lokoja yesterday.

Idakwo explained that contrary to the popular belief that votes no longer count, noted there is no better other ways to exercise their civic franchise.

He urged eligible voters to come out en mass to register, collect permanent voters card and vote in on election day, stressing the statement is a mere rhetoric and manipulations by political elites.

“As we approach a pivotal moment in Nigeria’s democratic journey, the Obidient Movement wishes to draw the attention of every Nigerian, particularly the vibrant and intelligent people of the North Central region, to a dangerous narrative being pushed by the agents of the political elites the false belief that votes no longer count, and that certain individuals are politically untouchable.

“Let us be clear — this is psychological manipulation, deliberately designed to suppress civic participation and entrench a system that benefits the few at the expense of the many. If votes truly do not count, why then do these same politicians spend billions of naira buying votes and bribing officials on election day? Their desperation tells us one thing: your vote is powerful.

“It is this power they fear. It is this power they attempt to weaken by spreading apathy, misinformation, and fear.

“The time has come for every Nigerian aged 18 and above to rise above manipulation. We must have the courage and the conscience to refuse to be bought and refuse to be silenced. Your PVC (Permanent Voter Card) is not just a card—it is your weapon of change, your voice, your right, and your duty in shaping the Nigeria of tomorrow.

“The 2027 general election is not just another political cycle—it is the year of national redemption. A year when we, the people, will reject those least qualified who rule us and the kleptocrats who continue to hold our commonwealth hostage for personal gain.

“We must vote. We must monitor our votes. We must make rigging difficult he posited.