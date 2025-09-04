Again, Gunmen Abduct Monarch in Kogi State

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

Suspected gunmen have abducted a second-class traditional ruler and the District Head of Bagaji Odo, His Royal Highness David Wada, in Omala Local Government Area of Kogi State.

THISDAY gathered that the monarch, who was said to have been returning from a traditional council meeting in Abejukolo, headquarters of the Omala Local Government Area, was waylaid at Ojuwo Ugweche at gunpoint and was taken into the bush.

The incident happened around 5 p.m. last Monday, as the locals noted that while the monarch was being taken away by a commercial motorcycle operator, they ran into an ambush at a dangerous Ugweche spot, and were forcibly commandeered into the bush, as the rider escaped by the whiskers.

The Ojuwo Ugweche, notorious for its kidnapping, was routinely manned by vigilantes and security personnel; however, on that fateful day, there was no security personnel at the scene.

Meanwhile, the state government had drafted the military and other sister security personnel to the local government area, yet insecurity and other crimes continue unabated in the area.

The Chairman of Omola Local Government Traditional Council, His Royal Highness, Boniface Musa, the Onu Ife, confirmed the incident and appealed to the security agencies to ensure his safe rescue.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Williams Aya, said his men have mobilised hunters, vigilantes, and state actors to comb the bush for his release.

It would be recalled that in the wake of the atal killings and burning of Bagana, Bagaji, Agojeju Odo, and Ajokpachi Odo communities by the bandits, Governor Usman Ahmed Ododo has deployed a detachment of the military and other security agencies to the area. Unfortunately, the carnage continues unabated as Fulani herders have blatantly taken control of the forests.

As of the time of filling this report, his abductors have not opened a line of communication with the family.