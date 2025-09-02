Dangote Cement Extends Scholarship Scheme to Kogi Communities

Dangote Cement Plc has expanded its scholarship programme to cover some communities within the Oworo District of Kogi State.

Speaking at the scholarship award ceremony in Obajana yesterday, the Plant Director, Azad Nawabuddin, explained that although the Oworo communities do not fall directly within the company’s catchment areas, Dangote Cement had chosen to extend its generosity by including all 51 communities in the district as beneficiaries of the scheme

The plant director noted that Dangote Cement Plc, Obajana, already operates a Scholarship Scheme for its host communities in line with provisions of the Community Development Agreement (CDA).

He added that, beyond the scholarship programme, the company is also providing five boreholes to five different Oworo communities, which further demonstrates its commitment to improving the welfare of the Oworo people.

He assured the com-munities that the com-pany remained committed to sustaining its corporate social responsibility (CSR) programme across the Oworo District.

Speaking at the event, the General Manager of Social Performance, Dangote Cement, Mr. Ademola Adeyemi, disclosed that out of the initial 50 beneficiaries of the scholarship scheme, 26 are female while 24 are male

He said: “As a policy, we will continue with each beneficiary, until they complete their academic programmes, provided they are able to sustain their academic performance, and we will only replace them with fresh beneficiaries upon exit of some current beneficiaries from school.”

Mr. Adeyemi said the initial 50 students for the 2025/26 session were selected with the active support of the Oworo Development Association, with other key stakeholders.

“Permit me to note that today’s event is not just about financial support, it is about investing in the future of our community. These scholarships symbolize hope, opportunity, and the belief that every child, regardless of background, deserves a chance to pursue their dreams through education,” he added.

In his reaction, the President of the Oworo Development Association, Alhaji Jibril Odoga Ibrahim, commended Dangote Cement Plc for what he described as a dream come true for Oworo people.

He added: “To our young beneficiaries, I urge you to see this scholarship as a challenge to excel. Work hard, remain disciplined, and make your community proud. The opportunity before you today is a seed, nurture it well so that one day you will give back to others.”

The association’s president prayed for more blessings from God for Alhaji Aliko Dangote.

Speaking also, the Kogi State Commissioner for Education, who was represented by the Acting Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Omolayo Bilkisu, said the government of Kogi State believes in a public private sector partnership to move the state forward, adding that the government is proud of the support the company is offering to the communities through its education and empowerment programmes.

The Olu of Apata, Oba Federick Balogun said: “Education remains the strongest foundation for development, and by supporting our sons and daughters in their academic pursuits, Dangote Cement has once again demonstrated its commitment to the growth and wellbeing of its host communities. This gesture will ease the burden on parents, encourage hard work among students, and inspire hope in many households.”

Oba Ahmodu Umar Adoga, who is the Obaro of Ogbagon Community said his community will continue to be grateful as education opens doors of opportunities for the youth.

“Oworo communities will not be the same again,” he added.

He added: “Once again, we thank Alhaji Aliko Dangote, the management, and staff of Dangote Cement Plc for their continued support. May this bond of cooperation between the company and Obajana grow stronger for the benefit of all.”

Honourable Victoria Temitope, who is a Chancellor in one of the wards of the Oworo communities, thanked the President of the Dangote Group for the support and urged beneficiaries to maximize the advantages by studying hard.

“To our sons and daughters who have received this opportunity, I encourage you to study hard. Make the best use of it. Tomorrow, you will be the doctors, engineers, teachers, and leaders that will bring pride and progress back to the Oworo communities,” she said.