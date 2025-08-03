Honouring Yusuf Grillo’s Legacy of Artistic Innovations

Commemorating the fourth anniversary of Yusuf Grillo passing, a groundbreaking exhibition in Lagos brings together 13 leading Nigerian artists to celebrate his legacy and contributions to modern art. Okechukwu Uwaezuoke reports

Rarely does a not-for-sale group exhibition strike a chord as powerfully as the forthcoming group exhibition, titled The Lineage of Masters, which checks all the right boxes and sets pulses racing as a must-see event. By bringing together 13 leading and influential mid-generation artists of the local art scene under one roof, it offers art aficionados a rare glimpse into their creative worlds. Yet, while this alone makes the event a standout, the true significance runs far deeper. As curator Kehinde Sanwo notes, this group show commemorates the fourth memorial anniversary of Grillo’s passing, aiming “to celebrate his significant contributions to the development of modern art in Nigeria, his commitment to artistic excellence, and passion for teaching.”

It is therefore in a bid to build on this legacy that the exhibition, which bursts onto the scene on Saturday, August 23 by 4 pm, is curating a star-studded lineup of Nigerian creatives, featuring painting stalwarts like Olusegun Adejumo, Duke Asidere, Lara Ige-Jacks, Samuel Ebohon, Ben Nwosa, Edosa Oguigo, Lekan Onabanjo, Odun Orimolade, Sam Ovraiti, and Kehinde Sanwo, alongside boundary-pushing innovators such as mixed-media maestro Kunle Adeyemi, ceramic virtuoso Ato Arinze, and metal sculptor Adeola Balogun. With a kaleidoscope of styles and mediums on display, these artists are poised to unleash a visual spectacle that will captivate and inspire art enthusiasts.

Running until September 13 at the Yusuff Grillo Museum in Ikeja, Lagos, this exhibition promises to be a highlight of the season. Featuring a treasure trove of rarely seen and never-before-exhibited works, it spotlights the technical finesse and innovative flair of these artistic trailblazers. With a dazzling array of artistic mastery on display, the show offers a glimpse into the cutting-edge of Nigerian art.

A sneak peek into the exhibition’s offerings reveals a kaleidoscope of creative expressions: vibrant paintings that throb with energy, exquisite ceramic sculptures that subvert traditional forms, mixed-media masterpieces that blur the lines between reality and fantasy, and works that tap into the artists’ deepest subconscious influences. These innovative works are characteristic of artists who have established themselves as beacons of creativity in the local art scene. Notable examples include Duke Asidere’s “Things I Learnt from My Mother” and “Rainfall 2,” which draw viewers into a world of bold textures and haunting abstractions. Art connoisseurs will appreciate the potent mix of mystery, melancholy, and individuality that permeates his art. Similarly, Olusegun Adejumo’s figurative paintings and drawings exude a quiet strength and textured ambiguity, inviting viewers to ponder presence, identity, and form.

In an era where artistic canons are being redefined, Kehinde Sanwo’s works offer a poignant nod to Lagos’ architectural heritage, his brushstrokes breathing life into iconic buildings of the past. For art purists, the paintings of Lekan Onabanjo, Lara Ige-Jacks, Edosa Oguigo, and Sam Ovraiti are exemplary models of technical skill and traditional craftsmanship, rewarding close attention with their depth and nuance. Meanwhile, a new wave of innovation is evident in the works of Ato Arinze’s ceramic sculptures, Kunle Adeyemi’s mixed-media compositions, Odun Orimolade’s vibrant floral expressions, and Adeola Balogun’s metal sculptures, which showcase the diversity and creativity of contemporary art.

Meanwhile, Grillo’s artistic legacy is a rich synthesis of disparate worlds, where Western art techniques and traditional Yoruba sculpture elements converge in a dynamic fusion. This blend is less a revolt against conventions and more a subtle subversion of expectations, yielding a distinctive visual language that resonated with audiences worldwide. The Natural Synthesis philosophy, which celebrates the harmonious convergence of disparate artistic traditions, guided his artistic journey. From his pioneering days as a member of the Zaria Art Society to his later years as a revered painter, Grillo’s brushstrokes eloquently spoke with the authority of a master storyteller.

His brushstrokes resonated with a profound appreciation for the color blue in natural settings, echoing the timeless elegance of Nigeria’s iconic adire textiles and imbuing his work with a distinctive chromatic resonance. As a masterful artist, he distilled the essence of the human experience through his art, conjuring emotions and ideas with each deliberate stroke. His palette was a symphony of feeling and thought. Though he passed away on August 23, 2021, his artistic legacy continues to inspire a new generation of artists and art enthusiasts, encouraging them to push the boundaries of creative expression.

As one of Nigeria’s most revered academically trained painters, Grillo’s rise to artistic prominence in the 1960s and 1970s was marked by a series of brilliant works that captivated art connoisseurs. After retiring from the Yaba College of Technology’s Department of Art and Printing in 1987, he dedicated himself to his art in his Ikeja studio, creating a legacy of works that continue to enthrall and inspire. Through his art, Grillo distilled the essence of Nigerian culture, leaving behind a body of work that celebrates the human spirit’s boundless potential for creativity and innovation.