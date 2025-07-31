FG Moves to Boost Early Warning Systems on Infectious Diseases

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja





As part of efforts to check the spread of infectious diseases in Nigeria, the federal government has launched a strategic toolkit and user guide to strengthen the country’s early warning systems on emerging diseases and public health threats.

The Public Health Vulnerability Matrix and Integrated Monitoring and Evaluation (M&E) Framework was officially unveiled yesterday in Abuja, through a collaborative effort coordinated by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) with technical support from the Palladium-led Data for Implementation (Data.FI) project, supported by the United States government.

Speaking at the ceremony, NCDC’s Director General (DG), Dr. Jide Idris, said there was an urgent need for integrated innovation in Nigeria’s surveillance systems.

He said: “Even though early warning systems and surveillance play an important role in the timely detection and prevention of emerging and re-emerging diseases across the globe, the necessary innovations and collaboration across human health, animal health and the environment needed for a collaborative and an efficient early warning system are lacking in Nigeria.”

The DG explained that the toolkit was developed through the participation of multiple sectors, including the Federal Ministries of Health, Environment, and Livestock Development, as well as NiMet, WHO, Resolve to Save Lives, and academia.

A sub-committee on early warning was set up, leading to pre-planning meetings and two development workshops, he said.

He also explained that using the STAR (Situation, Task, Action, Result) approach, the team identified 46 priority diseases and public health events, such as flooding, that pose significant threats to Nigerians.

According to the DG, who was represented at the unveiling by the Director of Special Duties, Dr. John Oladejo, noted that after piloting in Nasarawa and the Federal Capital Territory, feedback from field use was incorporated into the final version of the tools, which are now set for national rollout.

Country Director for Data.FI Nigeria, Otse Ogorry, spoke of the critical role of the toolkit in bridging long-standing gaps in surveillance.

“In 2023, there was a joint external evaluation conducted across our health sector, and it revealed significant weaknesses in our early warning system.

“There was no multi-sectoral approach to detecting hazards or disease outbreaks. We worked with NCDC to identify a quick win, and agreed to develop a vulnerability matrix and an M&E framework to help monitor disease outbreaks,” he added.

Ogorry explained the predictive utility of the framework, noting, “It positions us in a way that we can detect when there is going to be a disease outbreak. If there is increasing rainfall, what are the potential diseases?

“If there is a heatwave, what should we be looking out for? This document helps us anticipate and respond before they escalate into pandemics.”

He stressed the toolkit’s alignment with Nigeria’s One Health Agenda, which integrates data and collaboration from human, animal, and environmental health sectors to tackle complex health threats holistically.

“This document is not just about identification; it also offers a framework for response. It considers flooding and the consequent risk of cholera, or heatwave and the rise of meningitis. It’s about deploying resources early enough to prevent outbreaks,” he said.

According to him, the toolkit would also complement existing platforms such as SOMAS, Nigeria’s digital surveillance tool, enhancing data collection and analysis to inform real-time responses.

“NCDC led this process, and going forward, periodic review and updates to the tools will be managed by the agency, with funding expected to be provided through government budget allocations.”

While initial development faced challenges in aligning multiple stakeholders and ensuring data sharing across agencies, Ogorry said those obstacles were overcome through NCDC’s leadership.

“We didn’t go in as just a partner; we went with NCDC, which helped bridge gaps, resolve inter-agency rivalries, and secure data collaboration,” he stressed, reiterating that the toolkit’s strength lies in its inclusive, predictive design and its foundation in data-driven, multi-sectoral cooperation.

“It’s a tool that allows us to be proactive, not reactive. That’s the direction Nigeria needs to go,” he added.

In her remarks, Health Assistance Coordinator at the U.S. Embassy, Jemeh Pius reaffirmed the U.S. government’s commitment to ensuring health security in Nigeria.

“Through U.S. foreign assistance, Data.FI supported NCDC to coordinate a multi-sectoral technical committee. These tools will enhance real-time detection of threats and improve coordinated responses,” she said.