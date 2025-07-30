TNP: Host Communities Urges FG to Sustain PINL Contract, Expand Scope of Operations

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

The communities surrounding the Trans Niger Pipeline (TNP) in Abia, Bayelsa, Imo, and Rivers States have appealed to the Presidency and relevant federal agencies to not only renew the surveillance contract with Pipeline Infrastructure Nigeria Limited (PINL) for oil and gas facilities in their regions, but also to broaden its operational scope.

PINL is tasked with ensuring the security of the Trans Niger Pipeline and related oil and gas infrastructure within the Eastern Corridor.

During a press conference held in Port Harcourt yesterday, organized by the ‘Pipeline Host Ethnic Nationality Leaders of the Eastern Corridor,’ stakeholders emphasized that PINL has significantly contributed to the realization of President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, particularly within the Eastern corridor and the broader Niger Delta area.

Famous Daunemigha, representing the stakeholders, highlighted that since its establishment, Pipeline Infrastructure has actively engaged with community leaders, including traditional rulers, chiefs, Community Development Committee (CDC) chairs, youth, and women leaders.

He noted that through these community leaders, who receive monthly stipends, the surveillance firm is integral to enhancing community security and protecting the TNP. He attributed the positive outcomes to the communities’ sense of ownership over the pipeline.

Daunemigha introduced representatives from various ethnic groups such as the Ijaw, Ekpeye, Ikwerre, Eleme, Ogoni, Andoni, Bonny, Egbema, Ukwa, and Oguta, stating their satisfaction with PINL’s operations across their respective areas.

He mentioned that PINL’s services have led to a significant increase in crude oil production in the region. Since PINL began operations, crude oil delivery through the TNP, which had been at zero percent due to rampant theft and illegal refining, has now nearly reached 100%, thanks to a combination of strategic approaches and collaboration with Government Security Agencies.

On the subject of Corporate Social Responsibility, Daunemigha described PINL as a valuable contributor to community investments in social and human capital. He highlighted that while addressing the media, various forms of community empowerment were being implemented.

In 2024 alone, PINL contributed hundreds of millions of naira in relief materials to communities affected by the 2022 and 2023 floods in Bayelsa and Rivers States. They also provided Christmas food packages that supported thousands of families during difficult times.

Moreover, many individuals have gained from skills training, educational scholarships, and other supportive initiatives. Through its inclusive and proactive approach, PINL has significantly aided in resolving longstanding leadership and community disputes, allowing previously marginalized groups to integrate into its operational framework.

Acknowledging the achievements made thus far, the group called for PINL to continue and enhance its initiatives, especially with regard to monthly stakeholder engagements and inclusive community development strategies.

Mr. Victor Udoh, the Convener of the Niger Delta Progressive Alliance, also urged for a direct government policy to continue supporting the contract with Pipeline Infrastructure.

Udoh pointed out, “The constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria mandates that the Armed Forces protect critical infrastructure. Previous efforts, including the Civil Defence, were ineffective, leading to the decision that private companies like PINL should collaborate with the armed forces, which has proven beneficial for our communities.

He urged the government, under President Bola Tinubu’s leadership, to ensure that as long as Pipeline Infrastructure maintains its efficiency and dedication to the Niger Delta and Eastern corridor, there should be directives for the government structure within the NNDC and the National Security Adviser to not only retain PINL but also to grant it greater responsibilities, as we aspire for a functioning Niger Delta.”