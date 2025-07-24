Shettima and the ‘Spare Tyre’ Syndrome

By Olusegun Adeniyi

A few days to the end of their administration in May 2007, then Lagos State Deputy Governor, Mr. Olufemi Pedro, resigned his appointment. But Governor Bola Tinubu refused to accept the letter. Tinubu’s goal was to ensure that the impeachment proceedings commenced against Pedro by the State House of Assembly ran its full course. Pedro’s ‘sin’ was that against the dictates of his boss, he decided to seek the governorship position. First in the defunct Action Congress (AC) and when that door was closed, through the Labour Party. At the election, Pedro predictably failed woefully. But Tinubu felt his “disloyal” deputy should be punished for daring. That was how the state House of Assembly came in. Within a matter of days, a panel was inaugurated by then State Chief Judge, Justice Ade Alabi, a verdict of guilt was established, and the state lawmakers completed the rest by impeaching a man who had already resigned from office!

Pedro’s case is not too different from that of Alhaji Ali Olanusi who was until Monday the deputy governor of Ondo State. Because Olanusi decamped to the All Progressives Congress (APC) on the eve of the presidential election, Governor Olusegun Mimiko’s men in the State House of Assembly met and passed a resolution asking the State Chief Judge to establish an impeachment panel. Before anybody knew what was happening, the “panel” had been constituted, sat, found Olanusi guilty and submitted its report to the lawmakers. All of this within 48 hours! On Monday, Olanusi was impeached and almost immediately, a letter arrived at the State House of Assembly from Mimiko nominating Alhaji Lasisi Oluboyo as his replacement. The letter was approved and the man (who almost prostrated before Mimiko while being sworn in) is now the Ondo State Deputy Governor!

Unfortunately, this is a familiar story across the country where governors dispense with their deputies as casually as most people dismiss their drivers and the charge is that of “disloyalty”, not to the system but to their persons. At last count, no fewer than 18 deputy governors have lost their jobs under the current dispensation due to differences with their governors…

=======================================

Between 30 April 2015, when I wrote the foregoing in my column, ‘The Endangered Spare Tyres’, and today (ten years later), eight more deputy governors have been removed from office after losing the trust of their principals. Ordinarily, a deputy governor should complement rather than merely echo the governor. Unfortunately, under the current dispensation that began in 1999, they have been reduced to no better than political mannequins—present when needed for ceremonies, silent when substantive issues arise, and perpetually walking on eggshells lest their words be misinterpreted as signs of ambition or disloyalty.

As early as August 2001, former Anambra State Governor, Dr Chukwuemeka Ezeife, had described deputy governors as ‘spare tyres’ whose offices exist at the pleasure of state chief executives. Incidentally, he spoke at the opening ceremony of a two-day seminar on the role of deputy governors in a presidential system of government. It’s almost as if the late Ezeife—who was at that period Special Adviser on Political Affairs to President Olusegun Obasanjo—wrote the manual on how governors should treat their deputies. No one is perhaps in a better position to explain this complexity than the former APC National chairman, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, who was deputy governor in Kano State (to Dr Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso) for two terms and a governor for two terms. In August 2023, Ganduje disclosed that he was writing a book, titled ‘Deputising and Governance in Nigeria’, to share insights on the issue. “My book is not dwelling on governors and deputies alone. It includes presidents and vice presidents, considering what happened between Olusegun Obasanjo and Atiku Abubakar,” Ganduje said.

While we await Ganduje’s book, we must admit that the reciprocal relationship between an elected political figure (president or governor) and their deputy is a distinct partnership that presents unique challenges. In Nigeria, it often involves dealing with mischief makers and rumour mongers, managing public perceptions and navigating a complex relationship with those around the principal—including desperate influence peddlers, ambitious politicians who eye the office and errant family members.

In giving a befitting burial to his late predecessor, President Tinubu has demonstrated what a united government could achieve by assigning important roles to Vice President Kashim Shettima. But even that is not enough to douse the unhelpful speculation of recent weeks. Many would recall that on 21 June, presidential spokesman, Mr Bayo Onanuga, publicly dismissed claims suggesting a rift between the duo. This followed the omission of Shettima’s name during the recent endorsement of Tinubu for a second term by North-East stakeholders in Gombe, sparking tension at the event.

In his interview with Channels Television, Onanuga explained, and quite correctly, that the choice of a running mate is the prerogative of the candidate after nomination. But Onanuga also addressed the reputational issue regarding his principal which may have instigated the agitation. “Yes, when he (Tinubu) was governor, there were issues. In his first term, he and his deputy, Kofo (Bucknor-Akerele) did not get along, and she had to leave. Femi Pedro replaced her. In the second term, he retained Pedro, but Pedro later defected because he wanted to be governor. That is why he had to go. I do not want to reopen old wounds, but that is what happened,” said Onanuga who rejected the notion that Tinubu “has a pattern of discarding deputies. Each instance was shaped by unique political circumstances.”

The intervention by Onanuga is significant because it goes to the real issue of the role of deputies in Nigeria’s political environment. “In this country, deputy roles, whether as deputy governors or vice presidents, are always surrounded by rumours. Even when there is no conflict, people around them manufacture stories,” Onanuga said. “But as far as I know, Tinubu and Shettima work together very well.”

Instructively, two weeks after Onanuga’s intervention, the ‘debate’ was reopened following Shettima’s remarks at the public presentation of ‘OPL 245: The Inside Story of the $1.3 Billion Oil Block’, written by former Attorney General and Justice Minister, Mohammed Bello Adoke, SAN. What was no more than an expression of gratitude to the author was quickly weaponized into evidence of disloyalty to the president. Some of the commentaries that followed offer a masterclass in the peculiar dynamics that define the number two position in Nigerian politics. They also reveal the impossible tightrope that Nigerian deputy governors and vice presidents must walk.

Here was Shettima, doing what any reasonable person would do at a book launch, by sharing a personal anecdote that illustrated the author’s character and influence. His recounting of how Adoke, alongside others including then House of Representatives Speaker, Aminu Tambuwal, helped to forestall his removal as Governor of Borno State, was both relevant to the occasion and historically significant. Yet within hours, these remarks were twisted into an indirect criticism of presidential power, a veiled commentary on the suspension of Rivers State Governor SiminalayiFubara, and a subtle rebellion against his own principal.

When a sitting vice president cannot acknowledge past kindness without triggering speculation about present loyalties, we have created an environment that stifles rather than strengthens democratic governance. The tragedy is not just in the mischief of misinterpreting Shettima’s comment, but in how this reflects our political culture of failing to distinguish between legitimate public discourse and palace intrigue. The fact that Shettima’s office felt compelled to issue a clarification speaks to how even the most innocuous statements can be transformed into political weapons by those who profit from manufacturing discord. If a vice president cannot safely reference his own political history at a literary event without sparking a loyalty test, what does this say about the space for independent thought in a democracy?

The irony is that Shettima’s remarks demonstrated the kind of institutional memory and personal relationships that strengthen rather than weaken governance. His acknowledgment of Adoke’srole during a difficult period, his recognition of political figures who acted on principle rather than partisanship, and his willingness to engage with Nigeria’s complex political history should be seen as assets to the current administration. Instead, they were treated as potential liabilities by commentators more interested in sensationalism than substance. Sadly, such situations have led to the fall of many deputy governors under the current dispensation.

In the United States, from where we copied the presidential system of government, the role of the vice president has evolved over the past three centuries. Initially, the office was reserved for whoever finished second in the presidential race. But the 1800 presidential election threw up very interesting outcomes and was stalemated in Congress for several months, because Thomas Jefferson of the Democratic-Republican Party and Aaron Burr of the Federalist Party (the two leading parties at the time) each won 73 electoral votes. That episode necessitated the 1804 constitutional amendment which eventually culminated in a presidential candidate forming a joint ticket with a chosen vice-presidential nominee.

To date, 15 American vice presidents have become president. While eight were elevated after their principals died, six have been elected, with the latest being Joe Biden, who had a four-year gap between the two jobs. Gerald Ford, of course, assumed the presidency in 1974 after Richard Nixon resigned in the wake of the Watergate scandal. Nixon himself had been VP to President Dwight Eisenhower between 1953 and 1960 before he was eventually elected president eight years later in 1968.Interestingly, Nixon is also on the list of incumbent vice presidents who failed in the elections to succeed their principals. Others were John Breckinridge in 1860, Hubert Humphrey in 1968, Al Gore in 2000, and Kamala Harris in 2024. Meanwhile, by the US constitution, the vice president is the presiding officer in the Senate with tie-breaking power, but they also play executive roles.

Perhaps the real burden of being number two in Nigeria is not just the constant scrutiny but the way that often misses the point entirely. While we obsess over imagined slights and manufactured controversies, we lose sight of what a vice president or deputy governor could contribute to governance. Until we develop the political maturity to distinguish between legitimate expression and disloyalty, between historical reflection and present criticism, we will continue to handicap these important constitutional offices with unnecessary drama and misplaced suspicion.



Yahaya Kwande’s Last Laugh

As he walked into the hall rather briskly, it was difficult to believe that Ambassador Yahaya Kwande marked his 96th birthday 0n 7th April this year. But seated alongside other traditional rulers in Qua’an-Pan, Plateau State to receive our (fact-finding) panel on Tuesday afternoon, the recently coronated Longkwo of Kwo presented the picture of a fulfilled man. “I refused to die because I was waiting for something. Now, I have got it,” Kwande said to a thunderous applause from the audience. On the killings in Plateau State that brought our panel, Kwande located the problem in the absence of consequences for bad behaviour that pervades the entire country. But I am more interested in the made-for-Nollywood story of how he eventually realised his ambition at 96.

For Kwande, the struggle to become the traditional ruler of his village began in 1988, following the death of LongkwoMiskoomHoomkwap Sule II. Although he was selected by the kingmakers at the time, one of the contenders secured a court injunction to stall his installation. Not long after, the court nullified Kwande’s selection on grounds of procedural flaws. For the next two decades, the throne was vacant while contenders battled one another in several courts. When in 2013, Kwande was selected again, he was upended by another court judgement, this time on grounds of ineligibility. When Kwande eventually prevailed at the Court of Appeal which affirmed his eligibility for the throne, there was a new lacuna: All the kingmakers who selected him in 2013 had died without leaving written records!

With that, the vacancy on the stool continued until 2021 when Governor Simon Lalong succeeded in breaking the logjam but his administration bypassed Kwande who was then 92 to appoint a retired Army colonel, Fidelis Longtoe Attahiru I, as the Miskoom. But in March last year, Attahiru I died. A new selection process conducted in March this year turned out to be another keen contest between Kwande and Herbert Isa. At the end, Kwande narrowly prevailed with three votes to his rival’s two. And the coronation of the former Nigerian ambassador to Switzerland and Second Republic lawmaker was done at Kwande town by Governor Caleb Mutfwang last Thursday. Interestingly, the ceremony was also witnessed by Lalong, currently the Senator representing the district in the National Assembly. In his tribute to Kwande last weekend, the former governor explained his role in the saga as excerpted below:

This is not just about a coronation; it is the continuation of a journey steeped in tradition, culture, and history—a journey that speaks to the resilience, reconciliation, and unity of the Kwo people. It is particularly meaningful given the personal odyssey of the man at the centre of it all—His Royal Highness Miskoom Yahaya Kwande—whose long path to this throne exemplifies the timeless truth that “to everything, there is a season.”

Destiny, as we know, may be delayed, but never denied. It is God alone who lifts men and places them in positions of honour according to His will. As the people of Plateau State, Nigeria, and friends across the world rejoice with Kwo Chiefdom, we must also reflect on the enduring virtues of patience, perseverance, and faith—virtues that the new Long Kwo personified throughout the long years of waiting.

Before the installation of the late Miskoom Attahiru I in March 2021, I was, by divine orchestration, given the opportunity as Governor of Plateau State to play a key role in resolving the longstanding issues that had left the Long Kwo stool vacant for an unprecedented 33 years—following the passing of MiskoomHoomkwap Sule II in 1988.

Like many traditional succession challenges, the process of selecting a new Long Kwo had been mired in prolonged litigation, taking the ruling houses and their princes to the highest courts in the land. It was only in 2021 that closure finally came. Understanding the urgency of healing and restoration, our administration adopted a policy of non-interference, promoting emancipation and mutual respect among the stakeholders. We encouraged the ruling houses, princes, elders, and kingmakers to engage in dialogue and reach consensus.

However, the journey was not without complications. Many of the original kingmakers had passed away, and the path forward seemed uncertain. It was at that point that we invoked a doctrine of necessity—one grounded in reconciliation and guided by wisdom—to help them come together and break the 33-year jinx. In line with my administration’s guiding principle of upholding the sanctity of traditional institutions, I remained committed to allowing the people choose their own leaders. This posture led to the peaceful selection and installation of the late Miskoom Fidelis Attahiru I on 31st March 2021 in Ba’ap, the headquarters of Qua’an-Pan Local Government.

At that historic occasion, I reaffirmed our belief that the selection of traditional rulers must be left to the people, free of government interference… It is, therefore, with deep fulfillment that I witness the coronation and presentation of staff of office to HRH Miskoom Yahaya Kwande. His emergence marks the beginning of a new era of unity, stability, and development in a Chiefdom renowned for its cultural richness and harmonious diversity. The issues of the past are behind us, and a new chapter has begun… As the Scriptures say, “The end of a matter is better than its beginning.”

ENDNOTE: Long may HRH Miskoom Yahaya Kwande reign!