Monarch Seeks More Scholarships for Indigenes, Residents of Rivers Community 

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

Paramount Ruler of Woji Community in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State, HRH Emeka Ihunwo, has called for more scholarship awards for indigenes and residents of the community.

The monarch made the appeal while speaking with journalists at his palace, during the celebration of his 10th anniversary on the throne.

While acknowledging the support of some companies operating in the area, he said, “currently, one of the companies here is training our child in a private university. We want to have many lawyers and engineers in the near future. We are also in partnership with private schools in the community for our children’s education.”

Ihunwo appealed to owners of private schools in Woji to award scholarships to children in the communities, because it was an agreement they entered with the Woji leadership.

Speaking on his experience in the past 10 years, Ihunwo said there are myriad of challenges while leading a people, but that at all times one has to keep an open mind and to his best.

“When you are managing a whole community, even those who have eaten will be hungry. What do you do? The much you should be able to give to the needy.

To his subjects, he called for patience and urged them to serve and trust in God, saying that all the communities have been touched one way or the other.

“We have 12 distinct villages that make up Woji. These 12 are intact. There is no part of the community we have not empowered. We have been able to empower persons from each of the villages, not only companies giving us food items, our people need to work, go to school.

“Unfortunately, most of our young boys today are running away from education. We have tried our best, last month we gave cash support to our students, especially a law student, not from SPDC. We have trained youths in school who have finished the National Youth Service Corps”, he noted.

Earlier, at the thanksgiving service held at St. Nicholas Anglican Church, Woji, the Bishop, Diocese of Evo, Rt. Rev. Innocent Ordu commended the monarch for his commitment to peace since his ascension to the throne. He said that the monarch’s reign has been marked by peace, stability and profound achievements which people of the various communities in Woji and strangers are happy with.

“We also thank you for creating the enabling environment for those residing in Woji to pursue their personal interest.

“Over the past 10 years, you have stood as a symbol of wisdom, stability and kindness,” he said, adding that the monarch’s humility, openness and calmness has impacted positively on the Woji people and residents.

In a brief sermon, the cleric said “kings are called not just for the throne but to serve the people and do the work of God, not to take advantage of the people by exploiting them. We thank you for carrying these roles well.

“We are encouraged by all the courage you have shown so far to unite the community and for encouraging the young people of this community to go to school.”

Bishop Ordu called on the people of the area to continue to support the monarch to continue with his good works, saying, “leadership is sweeter when it is collective, when all hands are on deck, when everybody contributes and do the right thing.”