  • Sunday, 29th June, 2025

NGX Group, Stakeholders Ready for Dangote Fertiliser Listing

Nigeria | 1 hour ago

Kayode Tokede

The Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX Group) and capital market leaders have reaffirmed their readiness to support the imminent listing of Dangote Fertiliser Limited on NGX, a milestone for Nigeria’s industrial and capital market growth.


The commitment followed a high-level tour of Dangote refinery and fertiliser facilities by NGX Group’s board, management, and market stakeholders.
 NGX Group GMD/CEO, Mr. Temi Popoola, highlighted the capacity of the Exchange to mobilise capital for large-scale projects.


“In 2024 alone, Nigerian investors deployed over N2 trillion into the banking sector. With Dangote Fertiliser’s listing, we’re poised to replicate this success, providing the infrastructure and liquidity to drive industrial growth.”


CEO of Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), Mr. Jude Chiemeka, added: “This listing will showcase NGX’s ability to attract transformative deals. Our market’s depth, transparency, and investor base ensure seamless execution.”


President and Chief Executive of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, confirmed the fertiliser business’s robust outlook.
 “With projected revenues of $20 million daily and $70 billion cumulative earnings potential, this listing will offer investors dollar-denominated returns and long-term value.”


He emphasized NGX Group’s role in achieving Nigeria’s $1 trillion economy goal.
NGX Group Chairman, Umaru Kwairanga, praised Dangote’s historic market contributions.

 “From his leadership at the Exchange to this listing, Alhaji Dangote exemplifies the private sector’s role in market development.” 

