Oweh, NFL Stars Mentor Kids in American Football at Lagos Camp

Ravens’ linebacker, Odafe Oweh has reaffirmed his commitment to organise more programmes to enhance the growth of American Football in Nigeria.

Oweh acknowledged the impact of his football camp, held in Lagos over the weekend, noting that the camp will create pathway for upcoming talents to take their development to the next level.

Connecting with his Nigeria root through the initiative, the football camp in Lagos was successfully concluded with Oweh and his Baltimore Ravens teammates inspiring over 100 young participants at the Elegbata Sports Complex, Lagos Island.

Organised by Oweh’s Foundation for Opportunity, the two days event provided participants expert guidance through drills designed to hone their skills and deepen understanding of American football fundamentals.

Oweh commended the enthusiasm shown by the participants, stating that the football camp was designed to stimulate their interest in American Football and encourage the boys and girls to embrace the sport.

Oweh expressed excitement with the success of the developmental programme, noting that the second edition of the camp, which was hosted in Lagos for the first time, will serve as a springboard for greater things to come.

David Ojabo and NnamdiMadubuike, both playing for Baltimore Ravens in the National Football League of the United States, were impressed by the participants’ eagerness to learn during the camp.

The campers expressed gratitude to the Ravens stars for the opportunity to learn new skills and develop their talent and achieve the dream of playing American Football at the highest level.

The initiative, which represents Oweh’s mission to give back to the country, enables young people to pursue their dreams through sport.

