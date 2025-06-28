  • Saturday, 28th June, 2025

First Lady Hosts Spouses of African Heads of State

Nigeria | 25 seconds ago

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Wife of the President, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has hosted visiting African First Ladies on the sideline of the 32nd Annual Meeting of the Afreximbank.  
She applauded the potential of arts to strengthen the bond of unity on the continent.


The First Lady spoke yesterday at the Spouses Programme hosted at the Nike Art Gallery in Abuja.


At the event which featured dance, fashion show and art exhibition, Mrs. Tinubu said the nation-s diverse culture, tribe and tradition is one of its many strengths.
She expressed her pride to show her guests, including the First Ladies of Malawi and Gabon, Wife of the Vice President of Tanzania and representative of Egypt around one of Africa’s foremost art galleries, Nike Art Gallery.


Mrs. Tinubu also led them on an excursion around Nigerian designer stalls to sightsee and shop.


Though relaxed, the crux of the reception is not so far removed from the main agenda of the Afreximbank Annual Meeting.


Beyond making deals and charting a new way forward for Africa’s economic prosperity, the ongoing Afreximbank Annual Meeting in Abuja also highlights a convergence of culture and commerce.

