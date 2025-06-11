STL Capital Group Drive Plastic Waste Awareness in Oyingbo Market

Nume Ekeghe

In commemoration of World Environment Day 2025, STL Capital Group, in collaboration with the Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA), led a public sensitisation campaign in Oyingbo Market, Lagos, focusing on the dangers of plastic pollution and the importance of recycling.

The Initiative, themed,“Recycle and Revive,” drew the attention of market leaders, traders, passersby and environmental officials. The exercise was designed to raise awareness about the environmental and health hazards of indiscriminate plastic disposal, in line with this year’s global theme: “Beat Plastic Pollution.”

Speaking at the event, Managing Director of STL Asset Management, Ahmed Banu, stated that the campaign reflects the Group’s commitment to sustainability and its broader corporate social responsibility.

“This was about finding meaningful ways to give back,” he said. “We asked ourselves how we could contribute to a cleaner environment while promoting awareness. The World Environment Day gave us the perfect opportunity to align with a cause that affects us all.”

On his part, the Executive Director of STL Trustees, Akin Oni, reinforced the message, citing the alarming levels of microplastics found in human systems due to poor waste management.

“We use plastics every day, and many don’t think twice before discarding them,” Oni said. “But the impact is far-reaching, from aquatic life to human health. Recycling helps reduce these risks and keeps our environment cleaner.”

He urged citizens to see environmental stewardship as a shared responsibility.“We owe it to the planet and future generations to leave behind a healthier environment. Education is key, and that’s why we’re here to help people understand how they can be part of the solution.”