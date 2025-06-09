Following Public Snub, Tinubu Welcomes Political Son, Sanwo-Olu, Back into Family

*How Eludoyin, Chagoury, Soyinka, Alake, Osoba, Akande, Ibori, Fashola brokered the truce

Deji Elumoye in Abuja and Segun James in Lagos

Following interventions from various quarters, which culminated in the visit, yesterday, by members of the Governor’s Advisory Council (GAC), the months long masked animosity between President Bola Tinubu and the Governor of Lagos, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has been officially declared over by the president.

Tinubu personally welcomed Sanwo-Olu back into his warm embrace, at a gathering witnessed by party leaders and some close associates of the president, saying it was all now over.



Tinubu did not just forgive the governor, but also everyone, who had crossed him in the last few months and decided it was time to move.

The president’s hostility against the governor had been on for several months and discussed in hushed tones until last week, when Tinubu publicly snubbed Sanwo-Olu, lending credence to the much talked about grudge.



This development had also prompted many people to intervene and plead on behalf of the governor for the peace of the state and prosperity of the ruling party, the All Progressives Congress (APC).



But, yesterday, everything came to an end after members of the GAC, came to plead on behalf of the governor, and others who might have erred in the sight of the president.



THISDAY sources disclosed that two prominent members of the GAC had arrived earlier before others to hold a preliminary discussion with the president and by way of laying template for a meeting of the council.



While the larger meeting commenced, Chairman of the GAC, Alhaji Tajudeen Olusi, THISDAY learnt, welcomed the president to Lagos, and immediately established that it was obvious he was unhappy with some persons in the state, especially the governor and therefore pleaded for mercy.



Speaking after Alhaji Olusi was the Chairman of the APC in the state, Hon. Cornelius Ojelabi, who also shared report of developments within the party with the president and the gathering, particularly on the recent local government election primary.



Responding, the president, according to multiple sources, who were at the meeting, said, “It’s all over now. All is forgiven,” assuring everyone in the room that he was no longer angry with anyone, let alone Sanwo-Olu.



The president, according to other sources, also told them that for the GAC members to know that he was no longer angry, he would not touch the report on the council primary elections and passed it as it was brought to him.



It was at this point that Sanwo-Olu and other members of the GAC prostrated to the president in apparent remorse, appeasement and appreciation for his forgiveness.



One of the sources told THISDAY that the meeting deliberately did not entertain a situation where the president or the governor had to start explaining what happened between them.



They just pleaded for outright mercy on behalf of the governor and the president acceded and the meeting came to a close.



Sanwo-Olu, who spoke after the meeting, thanked the president for granting them audience but denied reports of feud between them, blaming instead, “people who are more catholic than the pope.”



The governor, who challenged a reporter with the NTA, interviewing him over alleged discord between him and the president, said, “Did you see any discord? Can’t you see, even you are smiling and I am smiling? There is none.



“You know, there are people who believe they are more Catholic than the Pope. You know, there are things that, you see people, you know, they cry more than the bereaved.



“You know, father and son, are things that we’ll always ensure that, you know… there’s nothing at all. He’s my father, he’s my leader, and we are grateful that he’s given us the audience today to come in and say hello to him.”



He said the Ikoyi meeting was a traditional courtesy visit by the GAC, a long-standing practice during festive periods, adding that the visit was also an opportunity to pray with the president, offer well wishes and continued support, while acknowledging the impact of Tinubu’s leadership over the past two years.



“It’s our usual festive period courtesy visits, and a time for Mr. President to meet with his brothers, leaders of our party, the Governor’s Advisory Council, (GAC) of Lagos State. It’s something that they’re always looking forward to almost at every festive season or every time he comes around and this is no exception.

“We all came around to felicitate with him, to pray with him, to wish him well, to say to him that Lagosians and everyone is happy with him, that we can feel, we can see the impacts of what he has done in the last two years, and so to wish him well, and to say that he has our best wishes and support at all times.



“He was very happy to see us. Extremely very happy to see us. He was very excited that we are one big happy family, and we are not divided in any form and we all honestly also pledged our full loyalty to him, to his government, as our leader, as our father and it was unanimous.”



Highlighting key achievements attributed to the President’s backing, including the unveiling of new Blue Line trains in Lagos, supported by federal interventions, and a reduction in fuel and food prices.



He said, “Earlier today, I went to unveil our new Blue Line trains at the National Arts Theatre, which we just received 12 brand new, four sets each of three new set of trains for the Blue Line.



“At that unveiling, which we made like a naming ceremony, we actually acknowledged and thank Mr. President because he made it happen for us.

“About a year and a half ago, he supported us and ensured under his intervention for subsidy removal and understanding that Lagos will need additional means of transportation, he supported us and that just some of the things we’re talking about.



“So, we’re truly excited with what … and we’re not just excited because he’s our father, he’s our leader, we’re excited because we all can feel it. We can see, for the first time, you see petroleum pump price coming down. You see food prices coming down. These are things that put money in citizens pockets. If you’ve done well, let’s say it, you know.”



He also spoke on the proposed June 12 protests being planned by some groups, describing the move as baseless.



“We’re hearing people saying they want to protest on June 12. What will be the basis? We’re engaging them, we’re talking to them to do what? In two years, give this President enough more time.



“The economy, you can see, has made a positive bend and so all we need to do is to continue to wish him well and see those effects become reality in the cost of goods, the cost of living, security of life and property.”



Sanwo-Olu reaffirmed his loyalty and that of the GAC to the president and the APC party, stressing their commitment to a united front ahead of the local government elections.



“The president charged us to ensure that the forthcoming local government election is peaceful and that we should all go and do our very best and ensure that we continue to keep the flag of the party flying,” he added.



Unveiling three new sets of coaches for the Lagos Rail Mass Transit (LRMT) Blue Line, at the National Arts Theatre Station, Sanwo-Olu thanked Tinubu for his support on the project.



The coaches were imported from China by Lagos Metropolitan Area Transportation Authority (LAMATA) and China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC). Each set has four cars – in line with the operational standards of the Blue Line.



The coaches will expand the capacity of the Blue line. Once the new coaches were put on the tracks, passengers will see reduction in journey time and turnaround.



Sanwo-Olu said Lagos had benefited immensely from the president’s support to subnational, following the removal of fuel subsidy.



According to him, President Tinubu’s intervention has encouraged subnational to pursue initiatives that would help bring about an alternative mode of transportation in addressing cost of living.



“The whole funding and the expansion of Blue Line capacity have been backed by an audacious transaction that has been made possible by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who, about a year and a half ago, in his usual understanding, appreciated what the subnational are doing under his Renewed Hope Agenda.



“While we have seen the positive effects of subsidy removal and the impact of embracing the CNG alternative and electricity-powered vehicles, Mr. President also deemed it fit to extensively support us financially in the procurement of these additional rolling stocks. We are extremely grateful. This is a testament that Renewed Hope Agenda is working well, especially for us in Lagos,” he said.



Sanwo-Olu noted that the additional coaches would bring about more predictable and reliable operations as well as improved turnaround time.



The governor further disclosed that the federal government extensively supported Lagos financially in the procurement of these additional rolling stocks.

Sanwo-Olu said Lagos would take delivery of a brand new set of trains to double the capacity of the Red Line, which operates between Agbado in Ogun State and Ebute Metta in the heart of Lagos Mainland.



He said coaches for the Red Line would be twice the size of the Blue Line due to passengers’ traffic, adding that the construction of the second phase of the Blue Line from Mile 2 to Okokomaiko was on course, and that stations and tracks were already coming out in shape.

The Wisemen Who Brokered Truce



Quite a number of persons, had intervened in the feud between President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, but some very important personalities – about eight of them – played very prominent roles and made the eventual truce feasible.



They include Tinubu’s longtime friend and business ally, Chief Dipo Eludoyin; the president’s renowned billionaire business associate, Mr. Gilbert Chagoury; the Nobel Laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka; and the Minister of Solid Minerals, Mr. Dele Alake.



Also, on the list is a former governor of Ogun State, Aremo Olusegun Osoba; a former governor of Osun State, Chief Bisi Akande; a former governor of Delta State, Chief James Ibori and a former governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babatunde Raji Fashola.



These people had met with the president at different times to intervene on behalf of the governor, and did not give up, even when the president was not yielding and still appeared angry and visibly displeased with the governor.



But because of their relationship with the president, they remained adamant and kept making a case for the governor until the president eventually soft-pedaled and forgave the governor.

Dipo Eludoyin



Chairman and Executive Officer of the Paragon Holdings, Chief Dipo Eludoyin, has been friends with the president for almost their entire youth, and had stayed close even as they grew older. He is one of the few that could look the president in the eyes and say his mind without pandering to sentiments. He commands huge respect with the president, and it was on account of this that he was able to speak to the president and pleaded for mercy on behalf of the governor. Perhaps, his peace offering has been accepted.

Gilbert Chagoury



A billionaire with chain of businesses all over Nigeria, including the prestigious Eko Hotel and Suites, Mr. Gilbert Chagoury, has moved from being a close confidant of the president to being a family member. They’ve both come of age.



Their relationship is one of mutual respect and close ties as Chagoury’s construction company, Hitech, has stepped in to replace Julius Berger, who for the last 30 years of building roads, bridges without let, has been the federal government’s development partner. But the Chagourys have proven to do the same quality infrastructure as Julius Berger cheaper and faster in terms of delivery.



Although he is not one to take inconsequential requests to the president, he is definitely not one the president could glibly say no to. His intervention in the matter could not be quantified, and even if he had looked at it from a business point of view, it has ultimately paid off with yesterday’s truce.

Wole Soyinka



The Revered Nobel Laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka, has never shied away from discussing his relationship with Tinubu, even if it would earn him knocks from certain quarters. Yet, he would not abuse the friendship. Prof has met with the president, at least, about two times that’s known to many over the Lagos matter in general. His recent visit to Tinubu was also connected to the governor’s plight and he reportedly made a case for him. Tinubu probably considered the old man’s plea.

Dele Alake



If there was any man, who has been consistent, not because he liked the governor more than his current job, but because he has been able to see the bigger picture and could read the political implications of some of the developments very well, then it is the Minister of Solid Minerals, Mr. Dele Alake.

For whatever it is worth, the governor owes Alake a bouquet of gratitude. Even more instructive, is his love for the president and the need to protect him at all cost, and also save him from himself. This is why the peace route has been Alake’s only path for the period the crisis lasted. He was the real deal.

Olusegun Osoba



Although older, a former governor of Ogun State, Aremo Olusegun Osoba and the president had crossed paths politically for almost 40 years. They were also elected governors together in 1999 on the platform of the defunct Alliance for Democracy (AD), in addition to their SDP background in the early ‘90s.

Respectable and always mindful of self-reservation, Chief Osoba is another man, who could also look the president straight in the eyes, tell him his truth and walk away. He, too, had been worried about the larger implications of the situation and continued to intervene until peace was achieved.

Bisi Akande



Call him their political uncle, Chief Bisi Akande, a former governor of Osun State, has always been a balancing force among the various political tendencies, either in his state, Southwest or national.



The protem national chairman of the APC, Chief Akande, like Osoba was worried about the Lagos situation, and didn’t like the optics coming from the fact that the president’s homestead was contending with an artificial storm. Even though he was constantly wearing a smiling face, he never allaowed the president to savour a moment of peace until truce was achieved.

James Ibori



One of the former governors in Nigeria, elected alongside President Tinubu in 1999, and who shares incredible closeness with the president is a former governor of Delta State, Chief James Ibori. Not many people knew this fact about Ibori and Tinubu.



The Odidigboigbo of Delta State always has the president’s ears and curiously, he never abused his relationship with him hence not many people knew this about him. In fact, Tinubu sees Ibori as one governor, who paid a very high price under former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s highhandedness against governors in 1999.



He was as worried as many others, who had intervened and quietly, he, too, spoke to the president on the need for peace. Let’s say his efforts have yielded good fruits.

Babatunde Fashola



Call him the intellectual bulwark of the president, working from the situation room, you still would not have aptly captured the place of Fashola in the heart of the president. Interestingly, they too have had a rough past. That experience has however brought them closer.



However, knowing Fashola’s capacity in terms of content and character, he is not one of those the president would look away from. As ‘the first son’ of Tinubu’s political family, having succeeded him and understood the import of the office, his selfless but reasoned intervention in the matter is incalculable and definitely, the result is what manifested yesterday at the Queen’s Drive home of the president in Lagos.



Apart from the above eight individuals, who have the president’s ears, the roles played the GAC members in the quest for peace until yesterday cannot be understated. As a matter of fact, they have had to endure indignation in the name of seeking peace between the president and the governor.



Thus, either as a group or individual members, the GAC did not just justify the essence of its establishment but has also lived up to the moment. At the end of it all, it was a collective win and Lagos will now know peace again.