Cross River to Train 100 Aviation Professionals

Chinedu Eze

Cross River State government has concluded plans to train about 100 of its indigenes as aviation professionals at the Lagos Aviation Academy (LAA) ahead of its unveiling of additional aircraft to its airline, CallyAir.

The State Commissioner for Aviation, Capt. Imah Eno Utum disclosed this when he made a notable visit to Lagos Aviation Academy recently as the institution marked eight years of academic excellence in Nigeria’s aviation industry.

The Commissioner, who toured the facility and discussed workforce development challenges facing the industry indicated a strong interest in partnering with LAA for this initiative.

“Institutions like LAA are not just responding to the industry’s needs, they are shaping its future,” the Commissioner told journalists. “As we look to grow aviation across Nigeria, the importance of skilled talent and industry-aligned training like what LAA offers cannot be overstated,” the Commissioner said.

“When we say we’re building professionals, we mean individuals equipped to meet global aviation standards,’’ explained Bolaji Durojaiye, Head of School at Lagos Aviation Academy.We’ve built a system that fuses technical expertise with real-world readiness. That’s how we stay relevant,” he added.

The Academy’s Lagos facility features smart classrooms and simulation tools, with curriculum designed to meet international benchmarks. This infrastructure supports LAA’s role in supplying certified professionals to various segments of Nigeria’s aviation value chain, from airlines and airports to tour operators and logistics providers.

As Nigeria’s aviation sector continues expanding, training institutions like LAA face increasing demand to produce qualified personnel capable of meeting both domestic needs and international standards. With more students from Nigeria and across West Africa seeking globally competitive aviation training, the academy’s eight-year track record positions it as both a beacon of excellence and a trusted launchpad for aviation careers across the region.