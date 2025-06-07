Waterways Safety: CFAO Yamaha Partners With LASWA, Distributes Over 100 Life Jackets

Bennett Oghifo

In a proactive move to enhance safety on Lagos’ inland waterways, CFAO Yamaha, in collaboration with the Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA), has launched the first phase of its “King of the Waterways” safety campaign.

The initiative kicked off with the distribution of over 100 life jackets at Liverpool and Ebute jetties, two of the busiest water transport terminals in the state.

The campaign is designed to promote a culture of safety among boat operators and passengers, especially as water transportation continues to grow in popularity across Lagos.

Speaking at the event, The Managing Director of CFAO Yamaha, Mrs Sylvia Omlenyi, emphasised the importance of the initiative, saying “This campaign is about saving lives. We are proud to partner with LASWA to ensure that every journey on our waterways is a safe one. Lifejackets are not just accessories—they are essential.”

Also, at the event was the Group Managing Director of CFAO Mobility, Mr. Denis Martin, who said, “At CFAO, safety is not just a priority it’s a responsibility. Through our ‘King of the Waterways’ campaign, we are reaffirming our commitment to the communities we serve by ensuring that every journey on our waterways is safer and more secure. Our partnership with LASWA is a testament to what can be achieved when the public and private sectors work together for the greater good.”

LASWA officials echoed this sentiment, noting that the partnership reflects a shared commitment to reducing waterway accidents and fatalities.

In the same vein, local boat operators welcomed the gesture with enthusiasm and gratitude, as the Chairman of Association of Tourist Boat Operators and Water Transporters of Nigeria (ATBOWATON), Babatope Fajemirokun said, “This initiative is a powerful reminder that safety on our waterways is a shared responsibility. At ATBOWATON, we are proud to support efforts like the ‘King of the Waterways’ campaign that not only provide essential safety gear but also foster a culture of awareness and accountability among operators and passengers alike.”

Also, a ferry captain at Ebute Jetty, said “It’s encouraging to see companies like CFAO Yamaha stepping in, safety should be everyone’s responsibility.”

According to CFAO Yamaha, the “King of the Waterways” campaign will continue in phases, with more distributions and safety awareness programmes planned across other key jetties in Lagos and surrounding regions.

As Lagos continues to embrace water transport as a solution to urban congestion, initiatives like this are vital to ensuring that safety remains at the forefront of development.