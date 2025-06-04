Tinubu Receives Gov Adeleke, Deji Adeleke, Davido in Lagos

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday evening played host to Governor of Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke, at his private residence in Ikoyi, Lagos.



The governor was accompanied by his elder brother, prominent businessman and philanthropist, Adedeji Adeleke as well as internationally renowned Afrobeat artiste, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido.



The visit was made public by the Special Assistant to the President on Social Media, Dada Olusegun, via a post on his verified X (formerly Twitter) handle, @DOlusegun.



He wrote: “President Bola Ahmed Tinubu receives in audience, H.E. Ademola Adeleke, the Executive Governor of Osun State, and Chief Adedeji Adeleke at his residence in Lagos.”



Details of the closed-door meeting were not immediately made public, but sources described the visit as cordial and reflective of the President’s inclusive engagement style, particularly with leaders and influential figures across political divides.



Adeleke, a member of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has maintained an amicable relationship with the presidency, often praising President Tinubu’s non-partisan approach to governance.



His elder brother, Adedeji Adeleke, is the father of Davido, whose music and philanthropic influence have made global impact.



The presence of Davido at the meeting sparked widespread interest on social media, with his supporters and fans applauding what many see as a symbolic moment of unity and generational bridging.



The visit comes amid increased behind-the-scenes political consultations and alliance-building ahead of the 2027 general elections, though no official link has been made between the meeting and any electoral agenda.



President Tinubu, who returned to Lagos last week, has recently intensified consultations with leaders from various sectors, including state governors, traditional rulers, business moguls, and cultural icons.