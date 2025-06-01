Tinubu, Saraki, NGF, Others Mourn as 21 Athletes Die in Road Accident

Deji Elumoye in Abuja and James Sowole in Abeokuta

President Bola Tinubu; former President of Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki; Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF); Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, and the Kano State Government yesterday expressed sadness over the tragic accident, which claimed 21 members of the Kano State contingent returning from the just- concluded National Sports Festival in Ogun State.



A bus conveying the athletes was said to have been involved in a crash after passing through Kaduna State, claiming the lives of 21 athletes.



The accident occurred at Zaria road around 1p.m. yesterday at the Daka Tsalle bridge, about 50 kilometers from Kano city.



President Tinubu, in a statement issued by his Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, extended heartfelt condolences to the government and people of Kano State, as well as the families and loved ones of those who died in the accident.



According to him: “This is a devastating blow to the nation. It casts a shadow over the National Sports Festival, a celebration of unity, talent, and excellence. It has long served as a platform for discovering and nurturing athletes who bring pride to Nigeria on both national and international stages”.



On his part, a former Senate President and ex-governor of Kwara State, Dr. Saraki has described the death of the athletes as a national loss.



A statement issued yesterday by Saraki’s Local Press Officer, Mallam Abdulganiyu Abdulqadir, sympathised with the government of Kano State, the Kano community and the people of the country over the incident.



On its part, the NGF expressed its condolences to the families of the athletes, the state government, and the sports community in Kano State and Nigeria over the sudden death of the athletes.



A statement issued in Ilorin by the chairman of the NGF and governor of Kwara State, Alhaji AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq also expresses deep sorrow over the tragic incident.



On his part, Abiodun, in a statement issued in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, said the incident had left him completely traumatised, especially given that the athletes were vibrant young people who were looking forward to a warm reception from their fans and families after proudly donning the colours of Kano State at the just-concluded Gateway Games 2024.



“I commiserate with His Excellency, Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, and his cabinet, the Chairman of the Kano State Sports Commission, Umar Bala Fagge, and the people of Kano State over this most tragic and unfortunate incident. May we never witness this kind of incident again.”



Also, the Kano State government, in a statement by the Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development, Mustapha Kwankwaso, extended its heartfelt sympathy to the affected athletes, officials, and their families.



He described the incident as a moment of mourning for the entire state, adding that the government stands firmly with the affected individuals and will ensure they receive the necessary medical attention and support.