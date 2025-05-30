SAHCO Restates Commitment to Strengthen Industry Collaboration

Chinedu Eze

Skyway Aviation Handling Company (SAHCO) Plc has reiterated its commitment to advancing Nigeria’s cargo and aviation handling sector by successfully hosting a Cargo Stakeholders engagement.

The event served as a platform for meaningful engagement, collaboration, and strategic dialogue among SAHCO’s key clients in the cargo logistics value chain to promote trade and efficiency in the cargo industry.

The gathering brought together a diverse group of stakeholders, including clearing agents, exporters, logistics professionals, amongst others. Discussions focused on how to reposition Nigeria’s cargo industry as a central driver of economic diversification and how to support government initiatives for sustainable growth.

In her welcome remarks, the Managing Director/CEO of SAHCO, Mrs. Adenike Aboderin, who was represented by the Executive Director, Cargo Services, Mrs. Boma Ukwunna, expressed her heartfelt appreciation to partners and stakeholders for their support over the years. She noted that the event was not only a celebration of the sector’s achievements but also a vital opportunity to share insights, identify challenges, and reinforce industry partnerships.

Executive Director of Cargo Services SAHCO, Mrs. Boma Ukwunna, reaffirmed the company’s commitment to sustained investment in modern equipment and facilities. She highlighted that SAHCO currently operates some of the most advanced Ground Support Equipment (GSE) and warehousing solutions in the country, all designed to support efficient and compliant cargo operations.

Other salient issues discussed at the event, included poor packaging standards of most exportable Nigerian product, how to improve packaging to compete with international markets and how to combat the challenges of the limitations in effective traceability systems to ensure accountability of products from origin to their final destination. Furthermore, lack of formal training amongst clearing agents and freight forwarders was highlighted about how this has promoted inadequate documentation, unethical practices and touting. It was emphasized that to promote efficiency in the cargo industry, there is need to ensure proper certifications are acquired by those who engage in the cargo industry to improve efficiency and industry reliability