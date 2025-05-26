FAAN’s Director Inducted into NIPR

Chinedu Eze

The Director, Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Mrs. Obiageli Orah, has been formally inducted into the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR).

The induction ceremony took place in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, as part of the Nigerian Public Relations Week.

FAAN said the induction is a testament to Mrs. Orah’s outstanding achievements in strategic communication, stakeholder engagement, and consumer advocacy.

As a key figure at FAAN, she has played a pivotal role in fostering public trust, enhancing customer experiences, and promoting transparent communication between the Authority and the Nigerian public.

Mrs. Orah expressed her gratitude for the honour, saying it underscores her commitment to continuous professional development and fuels her resolve to advance effective public communication and meaningful consumer engagement.