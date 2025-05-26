  • Sunday, 25th May, 2025

FAAN’s Director Inducted into NIPR

Business | 33 seconds ago

Chinedu Eze

The Director, Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Mrs. Obiageli Orah, has been formally inducted into the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR). 

The induction ceremony took place in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, as part of the Nigerian Public Relations Week.

FAAN said the induction is a testament to Mrs. Orah’s outstanding achievements in strategic communication, stakeholder engagement, and consumer advocacy. 

As a key figure at FAAN, she has played a pivotal role in fostering public trust, enhancing customer experiences, and promoting transparent communication between the Authority and the Nigerian public.

Mrs. Orah expressed her gratitude for the honour, saying it underscores her commitment to continuous professional development and fuels her resolve to advance effective public communication and meaningful consumer engagement. 

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.