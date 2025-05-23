Keyamo Appointed Chairman of West Africa Banjul Accord Group

•Aviation minister urges African countries to prioritise infrastructure, investment friendly environment

Chinedu Eze in Lagos and Kasim Sumaina in Abuja





Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development of Nigeria, Festus Keyamo, has been appointed Chairman of the Council of Ministers of the Banjul Accord Group (BAG) States.

His appointment was announced yesterday during the 4th Meeting of BAG Council of Ministers, held at Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja.

In a related development, Keyamo urged BAG member states to prioritise aviation infrastructure development and create conducive environment to attract investments.

Speaking during the 4th Council of Ministers after the 18th Plenary Session of BAG in Abuja on Thursday, Keyamo said BAG member states should be prepared to make more concerted efforts for investments in the provision of infrastructure and facilities for safe, secure, environmentally friendly and sustainable civil aviation.

Keyamo attributed his appointment to President Bola Tinubu’s patriotic leadership, saying, “In recognition of our bold and innovative policies in the aviation sector under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, a few hours ago, I was appointed as the new Chairman the West Africa Banjul Accord Group (BAG) by the Ministers of Transport/Aviation in the West African States.”

The group is made up of seven West African countries that signed the Banjul Accord on January 29, 2004.

It was founded to promote safe, efficient use and development of civil aviation within the member states, which included Cabo Verde, The Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Liberia, Nigeria, and Sierra Leone.

Keyamo’s appointment reinforced Nigeria’s leading role in improving air travel across West Africa.

Keyamo will take over the chairmanship of the Council of Ministers from the Minister of Transport and Aviation, Republic of Sierra Leone, Alhaji Fandey Turay.

BAG Council of Ministers comprises Ministers of Transport and Aviation from seven West African member states: Nigeria, Cabo Verde, The Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Liberia, and Sierra Leone.

The special session was attended by high-ranking delegates, including Dr. Jose Luis S.A. Nogueira – Minister of Transport, Cabo Verde, Hon. Ebrima Sillah – Minister of Transport, The Gambia, Hon. Joseph Bukari Nikpe – Minister of Transport and Aviation, Ghana.

Others were Hon. Ousmane Gaoual Diallo – Minister of Infrastructure and Transport, Guinea, Hon. Sirleaf Ralph Tyler – Minister of Transport, Liberia, and Ambassador Alhaji Fanday Turay – Minister of Transport and Aviation, Sierra Leone.

As chairman, Keyamo is expected to provide strategic leadership to the council in driving regional cooperation, harmonisation of aviation policies, and the implementation of key initiatives aimed at enhancing air transport safety, efficiency, and development in the BAG region.

The Banjul Accord Group (BAG) was established to foster sub-regional cooperation and collaboration in the development of safe and sustainable civil aviation systems in West Africa, in line with ICAO standards and recommended practices.

The Abuja meeting also featured high-level discussions on shared air transport challenges, capacity building, infrastructure development, and regional air connectivity.

The appointment of Keyamo is expected to usher in a renewed era of dynamism and progress for BAG member states.

The Council of Ministers Meeting, hosted by the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), witnessed participation of the seven member countries of BAG.

Keyamo pledged Nigeria’s resolve to sustain the support being extended to the sub-region, to attract investment, tourism and continued growth.

He said the recommendations of the 18th Plenary, if implemented, will help improve connectivity within the sub-region.

According to Keyamo, “Outcomes, if approved by this meeting, would provide coordinated solutions and framework to resolving the identified challenges in the area of air connectivity and accelerate the growth and development of air transport in the sub-region.

“It is believed that the successes that will be achieved in the medium-and long-term period as a result of these efforts would be models and examples to be emulated by other regions in Africa.”

The immediate past Chairman of the Banjul Accord Group, who is also the Minister of Transport and Aviation for Sierra Leone, Turay, lauded Nigeria’s role in improving air safety among BAG states and the sub-region.

He reflected on the activities of BAG, Banjul Accord Group Safety Oversight Organisation (BAGASOO), and Banjul Accord Group Accident Investigation Agency (BAGAIA), saying they have made significant positive contributions towards enhancing aviation safety and security in the region.

Turay stated, “The resilience, innovation and unity that characterised our collective efforts have been truly commendable.

“On behalf of His Excellency, the President and the government of Sierra Leone, I wish to reaffirm our unwavering commitment to the implementation of BAG agreement and the sustainable realization of a Single Africa Àir Transport Market (SAATM) within our region.”