RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • Abdul Emmanuel

    Nigeria Custom Auction Service is at it again.. Auctioning/Selling of all kinds of clean tokunbo cars at cheaper and affordable price. Interested buyer should please contact Cust.BALOGUN on (+234 8026070727 ) for Clearance, Delivering, Replacement/Recruitment form is out for those who want to join the Nigeria Custom. Registration is also going on: some of the cars listed are: 
    golf2 &3 250,000-300,000 
    Toyota Spider = 550,000
    Toyota Muscle = 550,00
    Toyota Hilux = 850,000
    Toyota Camry big Daddy= 450,000. Toyota Camry Tiny-Light = 350,000. Toyota Avensis=450,000. 
    Toyota Avalon=500,000. 
    Toyota Rav4=750,000. 
    Toyota Prado=900,000. 
    Toyota Sienna=650,000
    Toyota Corolla=600,000
    Toyota Matrix= 500,000. 
    Toyota Yaris = 450,000 
    Toyota Haice Bus = 1.5million
    Honda Accord=450,000. 
    Honda CRV=550,000. 
    Honda Pilot=800,000. 
    Nissan Pathfinder=800,000. 
    Nissan Amanda=700,000. 
    Nissan Exterra =750,000. 
    Infinity Jeepfx35=850,000. InfinityFx45=900,000. 
    Benz ml350=950,000. 
    Benz 4matic = 600,000
    Lexus Rx350=750,000. LexusRx330=700,000. 
     Lexus Rx300 = 650,000
    And many more exclusive
    offers. Auction sales is taking place at custom border, all vehicles engines are in good condition. Interested buyers should pls contact Cust. BALOGUN on (+234 8026070727). 
     (Thanks for patronizing with us.From the management N.C.S.}

  • Mahmud Takur Usman

    Be part of twinkas today i just got my money get yours today by calling mrs mary on 09039482331 thanks