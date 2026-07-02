Alert’s Goldbucks: Catalysing Nigeria’s Economic Transformation

Tosin Clegg posits that Alert Group’s Goldbucks, a digital savings platform powered by Alert Microfinance Bank, reaffirms its commitment to expanding financial inclusion, making wealth creation more accessible to Nigerians through technology

Nigeria’s rapidly expanding digital savings ecosystem is becoming a critical pillar of economic growth, financial inclusion and capital mobilisation. As fintech companies and digital banks continue to reshape the country’s financial landscape, millions of Nigerians are embracing technology-driven savings products that are changing how households and businesses accumulate wealth.

The emergence of mobile-based savings platforms has removed traditional barriers to financial services by enabling users to save, invest and access financial products anytime and anywhere. This transformation is particularly significant for micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs), women, youths and rural dwellers who have historically been underserved by conventional banking institutions.

Recent data underscore this progress. According to the 2023 Access to Finance Survey by Enhancing Financial Innovation & Access (EFInA), formal financial inclusion in Nigeria increased from 56 per cent in 2020 to 64 per cent in 2023, while financial exclusion declined to 26 per cent. The growth has been driven largely by digital financial services, agent banking and fintech innovation.

Beyond promoting a savings culture, digital savings platforms are mobilising idle funds into the formal financial system. These deposits strengthen liquidity within banks and financial institutions, creating additional capacity to finance businesses, infrastructure and productive sectors of the economy. In 2025, retail deposits across Nigerian banks rose by 24 per cent to about N39 trillion, reflecting growing confidence in digital and formal savings channels.

Equally important, digital savings platforms enhance financial resilience by encouraging disciplined saving through automated contributions, goal-based savings plans and flexible investment options. They also generate transaction histories that improve access to credit for individuals and small businesses, thereby stimulating entrepreneurship and job creation.

As the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) advances its National Financial Inclusion Strategy and digital finance agenda, digital savings platforms will remain indispensable to achieving inclusive growth. Their ability to deepen financial inclusion, mobilise domestic capital and reduce reliance on external financing makes them not merely technological innovations, but strategic instruments for Nigeria’s long-term economic transformation.

Alert Launches Goldbucks

To further deepen financial inclusion, Alert Group has introduced Goldbucks, its digital savings platform powered by Alert Microfinance Bank, reaffirming its commitment to expanding financial inclusion and making wealth creation more accessible to Nigerians through technology. The app was unveiled during a media briefing held at the Alert Group Headquarters in Lagos, where industry stakeholders, journalists and invited guests were introduced to the app’s features and investment offerings.

Designed to simplify savings for individuals and businesses, Goldbucks provides users with a secure, transparent and user-friendly platform to access investment opportunities via savings plan, monitor performance and manage their funds from anywhere. Its technology-driven approach reflects a broader vision of transforming how people interact with financial services, delivering solutions that are both intuitive and tailored to the evolving needs of today’s digital economy.

Speaking at the unveiling, the Group Chief Executive Officer of Alert Group, Dr. Kazeem Olanrewaju, said the introduction of Goldbucks represents another milestone in the Group’s mission to leverage technology to broaden access to trusted financial solutions. “Goldbucks was developed to remove many of the traditional barriers that have prevented millions of Nigerians from saving and investing. Our goal is to provide a platform that is simple, secure and accessible, enabling more people to build wealth with confidence regardless of their income level or investment experience,” he said.

Guests at the event witnessed a live demonstration of the Goldbucks App, showcasing its seamless onboarding process, intuitive interface, robust security infrastructure and investment management capabilities.

Trusted Financial Services

Also speaking, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Alert Microfinance Bank, Raji Saheed, said; “At Alert Microfinance Bank, we believe that access to trusted financial services should also include access to credible savings and investment opportunities. As the institution powering Goldbucks, we have built the platform on the pillars of security, transparency and regulatory compliance, giving our customers the confidence to build wealth through a trusted financial institution. Goldbucks is more than a saving app; it is an extension of our commitment to helping Nigerians achieve long-term financial security through innovative digital banking solutions.”

The interactive session also gave members of the media the opportunity to engage the management team on key issues including the platform’s investment products, customer protection measures, technology architecture, expected returns, growth strategy and its role in expanding digital investment adoption across Nigeria.

According to the Chief Marketing Officer of Alert Group, Kayode Abraham, “The introduction of Goldbucks reflects our focus on delivering customer-centric financial solutions that meet the evolving needs of Nigerians. At Alert Group, we understand that today’s customers want financial solutions that are simple, reliable and accessible. Goldbucks has been designed with the customer at the centre of every experience. Beyond launching a digital platform, we are creating opportunities for more Nigerians to cultivate a culture ofsaving while enjoying the best interest in the market, build long-term wealth and take greater control of their financial future.”

Reinforcing the platform’s commitment to security, reliability, and user confidence, the company’s Chief Technology Officer (CTO), Alabi Damilare highlighted the robust technology powering the application. Designed with advanced security features and a seamless user experience, the app offers a safe and efficient environment for users to carry out transactions with ease.

As Nigeria’s digital financial services ecosystem continues to evolve, Goldbucks is positioned to become a trusted savings and investment platform for individuals, professionals, entrepreneurs and businesses seeking secure and convenient ways to grow their wealth. Available for download on both the App Store and Google Play.