UK Reveals How Much Money Must Be Declare When Entering Britain

Travellers entering or leaving the United Kingdom with large amounts of money may be required to declare it to customs authorities before or upon arrival.

Under UK customs rules, anyone carrying £10,000 or more between Great Britain — England, Scotland and Wales — and a country outside the UK must make a declaration.

The requirement also applies to families or groups travelling together. If the combined amount being carried by the group is £10,000 or more, a declaration is required even if no individual traveller has £10,000.

Travellers can make a declaration up to 72 hours before their journey.

Different rules apply when travelling to or from Northern Ireland.

Anyone carrying €10,000 or more, or its equivalent, between Northern Ireland and a non-EU country must declare the money.

A declaration is also required when travelling from Great Britain to Northern Ireland with €10,000 or more.

However, travellers do not need to declare money when travelling from Northern Ireland to Great Britain, regardless of the amount.

The rules also apply to groups and families. If the combined amount being carried is €10,000 or more, the group must make a declaration.

Customs authorities may also require a cash disclosure form when money is sent by freight, post or parcel between Northern Ireland and a non-EU country. This includes money sent from Great Britain to Northern Ireland.

The declaration requirements cover more than banknotes and coins.

Travellers must declare: notes and coins; bearer bonds; travellers’ cheques; and signed cheques that are not made out to a specific person or organisation.

For money being carried into or out of Northern Ireland, the rules also cover: money orders; gold coins, bullion or nuggets; and prepaid cards.

When making a declaration, travellers must provide details about the money and their journey.

This includes information about: The person carrying the money, its owner and the intended recipient, including passport or identification details and addresses; the journey, including countries visited in transit, flight numbers or ferry routes; the amount and type of money being carried; where the money came from and how it was obtained, such as earnings or the sale of an item; and what the money will be used for.

Travellers leaving the UK must declare the money before departure.

Those entering the UK can make a declaration either before travelling or when they arrive at customs.

Declarations can be made online or by telephone. Travellers who declare online will receive a reference number, which may need to be presented to customs officials at the border.

Those unable to use the online service can make their declaration by phone.

Failure to declare money when required can result in enforcement action, including seizure of the money by Border Force officers.

Travellers planning to enter or leave the UK with large amounts of money are therefore advised to check the applicable customs rules and complete any required declaration before travelling.