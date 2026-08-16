Adeleke in Early Lead as INEC Begins Collation of Osun Election Results
Governor Ademola Adeleke, candidate of the Accord Party in the Osun governorship election held on Saturday, has recorded early lead in the results announced so far by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). He has won in 12 local governments out of the 17 local government announced as at 4:10AM on Sunday.
Candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Mr Bola Oyebamiji, won in five local governments. The candidate of the African Democratic Congress, Najeem Salaam, has yet to record a win in any local government.
See election results announced by INEC so far
IFELODUN
Accord 21,107
ADC 509
APC 18,396
ATAKUMOSA WEST
Accord 7,479
ADC 213
APC 10,037
IFE EAST
Accord 27,201
ADC 935
APC 18,600
ODO-OTIN
Accord 18,003
ADC 377
APC 15,435
ORIADE
Accord 21,343
ADC 423
APC 14,863
OSOGBO
Accord 36,480
ADC 1,503
APC 30,474
OROLU
Accord 12,352
ADC 236
APC 10,622
OBOKUN
Accord 12,023
ADC 205
APC 16,120
IREPODUN
Accord 14,504
ADC 249
APC 15,713
BORIPE
Accord 12,448
ADC 379
APC 19,963
IFE CENTRAL
Accord 21,171
ADC 747
APC 15,913
BOLORUNDURO
Accord 7,118
ADC 179
APC 7,050
EDE SOUTH
Accord 26,188
ADC 390
APC 6,219
IFE NORTH
Accord 13,879
ADC 333
APC 9,613
ILESA WEST
Accord 16,196
ADC 673
APC 12,756
IFEDAYO
Accord 7,427
ADC 115
APC 6,836
ILESA EAST
Accord 12,280
ADC 504
APC 16,208