Adeleke in Early Lead as INEC Begins Collation of Osun Election Results

Governor Ademola Adeleke, candidate of the Accord Party in the Osun governorship election held on Saturday, has recorded early lead in the results announced so far by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). He has won in 12 local governments out of the 17 local government announced as at 4:10AM on Sunday.

Candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Mr Bola Oyebamiji, won in five local governments. The candidate of the African Democratic Congress, Najeem Salaam, has yet to record a win in any local government.

See election results announced by INEC so far

IFELODUN

Accord 21,107

ADC 509

APC 18,396

ATAKUMOSA WEST

Accord 7,479

ADC 213

APC 10,037

IFE EAST

Accord 27,201

ADC 935

APC 18,600

ODO-OTIN

Accord 18,003

ADC 377

APC 15,435

ORIADE

Accord 21,343

ADC 423

APC 14,863

OSOGBO

Accord 36,480

ADC 1,503

APC 30,474

OROLU

Accord 12,352

ADC 236

APC 10,622

OBOKUN

Accord 12,023

ADC 205

APC 16,120

IREPODUN

Accord 14,504

ADC 249

APC 15,713

BORIPE

Accord 12,448

ADC 379

APC 19,963

IFE CENTRAL

Accord 21,171

ADC 747

APC 15,913

BOLORUNDURO

Accord 7,118

ADC 179

APC 7,050

EDE SOUTH

Accord 26,188

ADC 390

APC 6,219

IFE NORTH

Accord 13,879

ADC 333

APC 9,613

ILESA WEST

Accord 16,196

ADC 673

APC 12,756

IFEDAYO

Accord 7,427

ADC 115

APC 6,836

ILESA EAST

Accord 12,280

ADC 504

APC 16,208