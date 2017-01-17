‘Abuja Airport Closure Best Option for Safety’

To avert possible accident at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, industry experts have warned that the best option was to close the airport for comprehensive repair of the runway because of its deplorable condition, which had recorded incidents in the past.

The Managing Director of Allied Air, a cargo airline, Captain Val Tango, has joined other industry operators canvassing for the closure of the airport in Abuja.

The federal government said for comprehensive repair work on the runway to take place, the airport must be closed from March 8 to last for six weeks.

According to the Allied Air boss, the decision by the federal government is the best option to enhance flight safety into the airport, condemning the stance of some industry stakeholders on the issue, as he pointed out that the current debate on the perceived inconveniences that come with such closure should not overshadow the safety consideration.

He added that continued flights into the Abuja airport are hazardous.

Tango wondered what the debate is all about, whether it is about safety or disaster, stressing that “aviation is all about safety, before commercial consideration or inconvenience.”

He was of the opinion that persistent flights into the poor state of the runway have a lot of implications for instance, if there is an incident or accident, it would attract high insurance premium.

He further noted that the nation and indeed airline operators would be better off at the completion of the rehabilitation exercise if “we could endure and cooperate with the government in proffering a lasting solution.” The decision of the federal government to close the Abuja runway for the period of six weeks was made known to industry stakeholders at a forum in Abuja, addressed by the Minister of State for Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, on January 5, 2017.

At the meeting, there were mixed reactions from stakeholders, especially some airline operators who viewed the government’s decision as a drawback for their operations.