Saraki: Why I Attended Sheriff Daughter’s Wedding

Senate President, Bukola Saraki, has said he attended the wedding of the daughter of the former acting National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Ali Modu Sheriff, at the International Conference Centre (ICC), Abuja last night because he was invited.

According to him, it had nothing to do with insinuations making the rounds that he did so in relation to moves to form a mega political party.

According to his Special Assistant on Print Media, Chuks Okocha, Saraki and Sheriff have been family friends for over 20 years and only went there as a mark of honour for him.

He said Saraki spent only 20 minutes at the wedding venue having arrived the ICC at 7.20 p.m. and left at 7.51p.m.