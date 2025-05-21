National Security: NAF Moves to Harness Space Science, AI 

Linus Aleke in Abuja





The Nigerian Air Force, NAF, has revealed it is taking strategic steps to harness the power of space science and artificial intelligence for the enhancement of national security and sustainable development.

The Service also noted that it embraces AI and Space Science not for its ease but because it understands what is at stake: “the safety of our nation, the sovereignty of our skies, and the security of our cyberspace and domains.”

The Chief of the Air Staff, CAS, Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar, made this disclosure at the ongoing International Colloquium on Artificial Intelligence and Space Technology, organised to commemorate the NAF’s 61st anniversary in Abuja.

Expressing delight to join forces with the Bradford Redunchinta la Centre for Space Artificial Intelligence, Abubakar further revealed that since the launch of Nigeria’s 25-year Space Roadmap in 2005, space science and technology have gained significant mileage, with tangible results to show, although there is a lot of room for improvement.

He said the Centre is an institution at the forefront of AI-enabled space technologies and renowned for its pioneering work in satellite systems and real-time analytics.

The CAS stated the pursuit of his vision “to transform the Nigerian Air Force into an agile and resilient force that effectively meets the airpower demands of national security in all operational environments” is an undertaking that demands partnerships with like-minded individuals and organisations with shared aspirations.

According to him, “Let me assure you that the Nigerian Air Force is not resting on its oars but marching forward with stronger resolve and higher aspirations.

“The topics we shall be discussing today speak to the scale of our ambition. We begin with ‘The Employment of Space Science and Technology in a Joint Operational Environment’, followed by ‘Leveraging AI-Enabled Satellite Communication for National Security and Economic Advancement’, and conclude with ‘AI in Earth Observation Data Analytics and Intelligence Gathering.’

“Each of these topics compels us to rethink the battlefield – not as a fixed arena, but as a dynamic, data-driven environment where AI is not optional, but essential.

“It is a call to move beyond legacy systems and embrace the full spectrum of digital-age warfare. On this note, we are proud to announce that this gathering will culminate in the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding, a milestone that formalises our collaboration and paves the way for joint innovation, capacity building, and long-term transformation.

“This is more than a formality; it is a clear statement that we are not mere bystanders to innovation. We are active participants and creators of next-generation aerospace power.”

The Guest Lecturer, Retired Air Vice Marshal Charles Otegbade, said that the decision of the NAF to provide a forum to examine and review the impact of artificial intelligence and space science technology advancement on the achievements of the NAF mandate is commendable.

The Chief of Communications and Information Systems, NAF Headquarters, Air Vice Marshal S K Usman, said the convergence of artificial intelligence and space technology is redefining the boundaries of possibilities in modern operations.

The International Colloquium, he said, is a deliberate effort to explore how AI-driven innovations can be employed to enhance the space-based operational capabilities of the Nigerian Air Force.

“We aim to critically examine how we can optimize the integration of AI into Nigerian Air Force operations to enhance situational awareness, optimize resource management, as well as bolster our cyberspace warfare capabilities and research endeavours,” he said.