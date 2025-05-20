Youth Innovators Champion Digital Connectivity

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

Young innovators have urged improved connectivity as a crucial tool in bridging the information gap that hinders sustainable development, particularly in underserved communities.

This call to action was the decimal at the Global Accessibility Awareness Day (GAAD), held under the theme “Accessible by Design: Inclusion Starts Here.”

The event brought together tech entrepreneurs, policy advocates, and communication experts to discuss the digital divide and the role of innovation in promoting inclusivity across Nigeria.

The highlight of the day was a panel discussion where speakers identified a lack of awareness, poor infrastructure, and limited access to digital resources as major challenges confronting youth-led innovation in the country.

Speaking at the event, Asma’u Abdullahi, the convener of the programme and Executive Director of Slumtech—a FinTech organisation, , focused on developing sustainable technologies for urban low-income communities—stressed the need for a more enabling environment for young innovators to thrive.

“This is an avenue for everyone in the FinTech sector to thrive, connect, and explore opportunities,” she said. “We put a lot into organizing this—bringing together resource persons and creating platforms for knowledge-sharing.”

Also, Eric Obianozie, founder of 24 Telemed, a healthcare startup offering telemedicine services to remote communities, echoed similar sentiments. He commended the initiative, noting that programmes like GAAD could help dismantle barriers and demystify technology for people in underserved regions.