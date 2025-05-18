DICON Partners D7G to Boost Indigenous Production of Arms, Ammunitions for Nigerian Military

John Shiklam in Kaduna

The Defence Industry Corporation of Nigeria (DICON) has entered into a partnership with D7G Limited to boost the production of arms, ammunition, and vehicles for the Nigerian military.

The Director General of DICON, Major. Gen. Babatunde Alaya disclosed this in an interview with journalists in Kaduna shortly after a meeting with the Chief Executive Officer of D7G Limited.

Alaya said the partnership would take indigenous production of ammunition, weapons, and manufacturing vehicles to the next level.

“We have a strong partnership with D7G Limited. The essence of the partnership is to take indigenous production to the next level.

“We are talking about ammunition production, weapons production, manufacturing of vehicles and drones,” Alaya said.

According to him, modalities and action plans were being worked out for the implementation of the partnership.

“We have a plan of action already. We are trying to establish a timeline for each base so that in the next one or two years to come, we know that we have started manufacturing, “he added.

On his part, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of D7G Limited, Osman Chennar, said he believes in the Nigerian government and will work to see that other African countries patronise DICON.

Chennar added that his company would be loyal and work towards the prosperity of the venture.

He said steps have been taken to meet the various timeliness to produce the best defense needs.

“Very soon, within three months, you will see our action. We produce a lot of things.

“Production will be in phases, starting with arms. Phase two will focus on ammunition while phase three will focus on the production of vehicles…” he said.