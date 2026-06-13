Gen Rabe Abubakar’s Death a National Tragedy, Says David Mark

National Chairman of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), David Mark, has described the death of former Director of Defence Information, Rabe Abubakar, in the custody of his abductors as a national tragedy and a painful reminder of the worsening security situation in the country.

Senator Mark, a retired Brigadier General of the Nigerian Army, was visibly emotional while reacting to the development, lamenting that Nigerians have become endangered in their own country due to the persistent threats of terrorism, banditry, kidnapping and other violent crimes.

In a statement signed by Kola Ologbondiyan, Special Adviser, Media and Publicity to the National Chairman, Mark noted that the death of a distinguished military officer who devoted his life to the service of the nation underscores the urgent need for a comprehensive review of Nigeria’s security architecture.

According to him, “The death of Major General Rabe Abubakar in captivity is not only a personal loss to his family and the military community but also a national tragedy. It raises serious concerns about the safety and security of every Nigerian citizen.”

The former Senate President observed that insecurity has continued to escalate for more than a decade, affecting every segment of society. He therefore called on Nigerians to unite against terrorism, banditry, kidnapping and all forms of criminality threatening the nation’s peace and stability.

He queried: “What next for the ordinary citizen if pupils and teachers are unsafe in schools, homes are invaded by criminals, places of worship are no longer secure and our roads have become dangerous corridors?”

Senator Mark lamented that Nigeria, once regarded as the pride of Africa, is increasingly losing its standing because of the inability to adequately guarantee the security of lives and property.

He stressed that it is time for the country to return to the drawing board, identify the root causes of insecurity and implement practical and lasting solutions that will restore public confidence and national cohesion.

Despite the grim situation, Senator Mark expressed optimism that with determination, sincerity of purpose and collective commitment, Nigeria can overcome its security challenges and reclaim its place among the comity of nations.

He extended his heartfelt condolences to the family of the late Major General Rabe Abubakar, the Nigerian Armed Forces and all victims of banditry and kidnapping across the country.

Senator Mark also urged governments at all levels to rise to the challenges of insecurity by mobilizing all required resources toward ending the menace.

“The security and welfare of the people remain the primary responsibility of government. We must act decisively now before more innocent lives are lost,” he stated.