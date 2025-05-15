Female Entrepreneurs Urged to Leverage Tech Innovation for Growth

Nigerian female entrepreneurs have been advised to leverage technology innovation to enhance business growth and remain globally competitive in today’s world of technology-driven business.

Chairman, Nigerian Association of Small and Medium Enterprises (NASME), Delta State, Judith Ojevwe Nwachukwu, gave the advice during her keynote presentation at the ‘She Can With ICT Graduation and Expo’ ceremony in Lagos recently, organised by Women’s Technology Entrepreneur Centre (W.TEC), where over 5,000 female entrepreneurs graduated in fashion and technology training.

Nwachukwu advised the graduating female entrepreneurs to leverage technology in driving their businesses, adding that with technology, their businesses can grow rapidly, have good return on investment and remain globally competitive.

She also advised them on the power of networking and collaboration and the need to build resilient mindset that would urge them to do more and never to limit themselves as women in the society.

“Networking helps women entrepreneurs grow their businesses by connecting them with new opportunities, support and people who can help them succeed. It can lead to finding mentors, getting clients, and forming business partnershiops,” Nwachukwu said.

Director, Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Lola Olusola, who is also the Co-founder of Horizon Shores, spoke about the need for Nigerian female entrepreneurs to embrace digital marketing and increase the number of female entrepreneurs in Nigeria.

Executive Director at W.TEC, Mrs. Oreoluwa Lesi, said the training was targeted at female entrepreneurs that are into fashion design, but do not know how to leverage technology to grow their business.

According to her, ACT Foundation and Access Bank, funded the training programme, where over 5,000 female entrepreneurs were trained online with basic technology and business skills to grow their businesses.

“So the entire programme was eight months, and we had five cohorts, with each cohort lasting about two months. Today we’re graduating 5,000, but we had over 10,000 women that applied for the online training,” Lesi said.