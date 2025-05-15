  • Thursday, 15th May, 2025

Female Entrepreneurs Urged to Leverage Tech Innovation for Growth

Business | 1 hour ago

Nigerian female entrepreneurs have been advised to leverage technology innovation to enhance business growth and remain globally competitive in today’s world of technology-driven business.

Chairman, Nigerian Association of Small and Medium Enterprises (NASME), Delta State, Judith Ojevwe Nwachukwu, gave the advice during her keynote presentation at the ‘She Can With ICT Graduation and Expo’ ceremony in Lagos recently, organised by Women’s Technology Entrepreneur Centre (W.TEC), where over 5,000 female entrepreneurs graduated in fashion and technology training.

Nwachukwu advised the graduating female entrepreneurs to leverage technology in driving their businesses, adding that with technology, their businesses can grow rapidly, have good return on investment and remain globally competitive.

She also advised them on the power of networking and collaboration and the need to build resilient mindset that would urge them to do more and never to limit themselves as women in the society.   

“Networking helps women entrepreneurs grow their businesses by connecting them with new opportunities, support and people who can help them succeed. It can lead to finding mentors, getting clients, and forming business partnershiops,” Nwachukwu said.

Director, Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Lola Olusola, who is also the Co-founder of Horizon Shores, spoke about the need for Nigerian female entrepreneurs to embrace digital marketing and increase the number of female entrepreneurs in Nigeria. 
Executive Director at W.TEC,  Mrs. Oreoluwa Lesi, said the training was targeted at female entrepreneurs that are into fashion design, but do not know how to leverage technology to grow their business.

According to her, ACT Foundation and Access Bank, funded the training programme, where over 5,000 female entrepreneurs were trained online with basic technology and business skills to grow their businesses. 

“So the entire programme was eight months, and we had five cohorts, with each cohort lasting about two months. Today we’re graduating 5,000, but we had over 10,000 women that applied for the online training,” Lesi said.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.