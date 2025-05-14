Police Arrest 239 Armed Robbery, Kidnapping Suspects in Kogi

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

In bid to rid Kogi State of crimes and criminal elements, the state Police Command yesterday said it has arrested no fewer than 239.suspects for armed robbery, kidnappings, and culpable homicide from different parts of the state.

The state Commissioner of Police, Miller Dantawaye, disclosed this in a chat with journalists on the successes recorded by the Command at the Police headquarters in Lokoja yesterday.

He explained that this followed the Command thorough intelligence gathering and cooperation of the other security agencies in the state.

The state police boss told journalists that a total of 66 armed robbers, 75 kidnappers, 18 culpable homicide, 21 unlawful possession firearms, six cultists, and 49 other suspected criminals were arrested and currently being interrogated. According to him, “To ensure that fight against kidnapping, banditry and other violent crimes in the state does not succeed, we have commenced training of our personnel to enhance their mental and operational capacity for better and efficient service delivery in the state.

“In the task of guaranteeing protection of lives and property of all citizens in this current security challenges, Nigeria Police have a critical role to play with specific regards to our internal security.”

He further explained that there is no police agency anywhere in the world, no matter how well trained, equipped or motivated, that can solely achieve its safety mandate without support from the public.

“I therefore call on all Kogites, particularly traditional rulers, religious leaders, opinion leaders, youth groups, market bodies, farmers, herders, vigilantes, hunters, transport union, Okada union, tricycle union, among others, for their maximum support in the fight against criminality in Kogi State. I appeal for their cooperation and understanding in the interest of public safety,” he stated.