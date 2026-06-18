INEC: 1,059,360 Registered Voters to Elect New Governor for Ekiti State June 20

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja





Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), yesterday, said the number of registered voters in Ekiti State had increased from 987,647 in 2023 to 1,059,360 in 2026, ahead of the June 20 governorship election in the state.

INEC National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Mohammed Haruna, in a statement yesterday, revealed that the number of Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVCs) collected had risen from 958,052 in 2023, representing a collection rate of 97 per cent, to 1,028,929 in 2026, representing 97.1 per cent of registered voters.

Haruna stated, “The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is pleased to announce the successful conclusion of the collection of Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVCs) ahead of the Ekiti State governorship election scheduled to hold on Saturday, 20th June 2026.

“Following the suspension of the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise in the state on Thursday, 15th May 2026, and the subsequent clean-up of the voters’ register, the number of registered voters in the state has increased from 987,647 in 2023 to 1,059,360 in 2026.

“Similarly, the number of PVCs collected has risen from 958,052 in 2023, representing a collection rate of 97.0 per cent, to 1,028,929 in 2026, representing 97.1 per cent of registered voters.

“You will recall that the PVC collection exercise, originally scheduled to end on 11th June 2026, was extended to 14th June 2026, following consultations with stakeholders at a meeting held in Ado-Ekiti.”

Haruna added that the option of a downloadable copy of the lost, damaged or defaced voter cards could not be implemented in this election because the necessary technology and infrastructure were yet to be completed.

He said, “With regards to Section 18(1) of the Electoral Act 2026, which requires the commission to make available to registered voters replacement PVCs in the event of the loss, damage or defacement of their original PVC, 14,406 applications were received within the stipulated time and all 14,406 replacement PVCs were printed most of which have been collected.

“The option of a downloadable copy of the lost, damaged or defaced Voter Cards could not be implemented in this election because the necessary technology infrastructure for this is yet to be completed.

“The option would be available to voters in subsequent elections, especially the Osun governorship election in August 2026 and the 2027 General Election.”

The national commissioner said the commission appreciated the support of stakeholders, including traditional rulers, community leaders, civil society organisations, political parties and the media, in mobilising citizens to collect their PVCs and prepare for the forthcoming election.

For the Ekiti State governorship election, Haruna explained that all the PVCs were printed and made available to all eligible applicants, including those who requested a transfer, or applied for the replacement of lost, damaged or defaced cards.

He stated that a detailed breakdown of PVC collection by Local Government Area (LGA) had been uploaded on the commission’s website and social media platforms.