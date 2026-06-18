Bureau of Public Service Reforms Holds Stakeholders Dialogue to Make Public Institutions Citizens-Centric

Oghenevwede Ohworiole in Abuja

The Bureau of Public Service Reforms (BPSR) is organising a stakeholders dialogue to make public Institutions Citizens-Centric for better service delivery.

The Director-General of the Bureau of Public Service Reforms, Mr. D. I. Arabi, said, “the event underscores the Bureau’s commitment to promoting excellence in public service and supporting reforms that enhance the efficiency, effectiveness, and responsiveness of public institutions. He stated that the Lecture Series and Awards provide an opportunity for Nigeria to join the global community in commemorating the United Nations Public Service Day while celebrating innovation, reform, and excellence in public service delivery.

He said the aim is to use the United Nations Public Service Day to host the Nigeria Public Service Lecture Series and Awards 2026 on Tuesday, 23 June, in Abuja.

Speaking further he said, “the event, themed “Transforming Public Institutions: Advancing Innovation, Participation and Inclusion”, will bring together senior public officials, policymakers, development partners, civil society organizations, and governance stakeholders to deliberate on strategies for strengthening public institutions and advancing public service reforms in Nigeria.

According to him, “the Lecture Series is designed to provide a platform for constructive dialogue on the future of public service, promote the exchange of ideas and best practices, and explore practical solutions for building innovative, inclusive, accountable, and citizen-centred public institutions capable of meeting the aspirations of Nigerians.”

He also said that, “the Governor of Gombe State, Inuwa Yahaya will chair the dialogue while the Chairman, Federal Civil Service Commission (FCSC), Prof. Tunji Olaopa will deliver the Lead Lecture.

In addition he said, “there will be award dinner wher awards will be presented to outstanding public institutions, and individuals who have distinguished themselves in public service reforms, innovation, service excellence, and impactful governance.”