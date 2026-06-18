NGO Urges Traditional, Religious Leaders to End Harmful Acts against Women

James Sowolein Abeokuta

A Non-Governmental Organisation, the Centre for Women’s Health and Information (CEWHIN) has urged traditional rulers, religious leaders and other community stakeholders in Ogun to intensify efforts towards eliminating harmful cultural practices that violate the rights and dignity of women and girls.

The organisation said the appeal became necessary in view of the persistent cases of violence, discrimination and inhumane treatment being meted out to women, under the guise of culture and tradition, with far-reaching social and psychological consequences.

CEWHIN gave the challenge during a town hall meeting on the prevention of Violence Against Women and Girls (VAWG) in Ogun East Senatorial District held in Ijebu-Ode.

The event organised by CEWHIN with support from the Ford Foundation, attracted religious, community leaders and other stakeholders, from the senatorial district, has as its theme “Partnership for Enhanced VAWG Prevention Among Religious and Traditional Stakeholders in Ogun State and is the second year that the organisation had been carrying out campaign to end VAWG and girls in the state.

In their various contributions, participants identified harmful cultural practices, poverty, ignorance and poor access to education as major factors fueling violence against women and girls in many communities.

They stressed the need for collective action to challenge belief systems that perpetuate discrimination and deny women their fundamental rights.

“We need to break through the walls built by harmful belief systems that continue to disregard the dignity and rights of women and girls in our society. Beyond legislation, there must be stronger political will, community ownership and sustained advocacy to eradicate these practices,” one of the participants said.

During the deliberations, stakeholders examined socialisation patterns and cultural norms that contributed to gender-based violence, as well as barriers hindering effective prevention efforts. They also proposed practical, community-driven solutions aimed at reducing violence against women and girls.

Speaking on the role of community leaders, CEWHIN noted that traditional rulers, faith-based leaders and other influential stakeholders remain critical agents in promoting positive social values, advancing gender equality and creating safer environments where women and girls can thrive.

The stakeholders observed that laws alone cannot dismantle deeply entrenched harmful traditions, calling instead for sustained sensitisation campaigns targeted at traditional, religious institutions, as well as youths.

They advocated empowering community chiefs and faith leaders to champion positive cultural values, redefine harmful narratives and promote alternative practices that uphold human dignity.

The meeting further recommended continuous grassroots education, economic empowerment programmes for women and stricter enforcement of existing laws designed to protect women and girls from violence and discrimination.

Stakeholders unanimously agreed that any tradition or cultural belief that undermines the rights, dignity and wellbeing of women should be discarded.

However, Alhaji Amuludun Jamiu, the Babaloja of Olabisi Onabanjo Market, Ijebu-Ode, cautioned against the wholesale rejection of cultural values, arguing that some traditional beliefs remain beneficial to society.

According to him, “Not every cultural belief is harmful. There are traditions that promote discipline, family values and peaceful coexistence in our communities. Abandoning such values entirely may have negative consequences for families and society.”

He warned against allowing modernisation to completely erode positive cultural practices and indigenous values.

Alhaji Jamiu also advised young people preparing for marriage to conduct proper background checks on prospective spouses before making lifelong commitments.

“Marriage should not be based solely on emotions or financial considerations. Young people must take time to understand the family background, values and traditions of their prospective partners before entering into marriage,” he said.

The stakeholders further urged men to treat women with love, dignity and respect, while calling for increased awareness campaigns among youths on the dangers of harmful cultural practices and all forms of discrimination against women.

They maintained that ending violence against women and girls requires a collective commitment from families, communities, religious institutions and government at all levels.

Speaking with newsmen at the programme, the Senior Programme Manager at CEWHIN, Julian Afachung disclosed that the overall aim of the programme is to engage traditional and religious leaders in leading efforts to prevent violence against women and girls.

“We want them to take ownership of the process as key community influencers and champions of change. By leveraging their positions and authority, they can play a vital role in ending and preventing violence against women and girls within their communities”.

She called on them to use their influence responsibly and effectively.

“We have brought them together because they are respected and influential members of the society. Therefore, we encourage them to use that influence to drive positive change, promote respect and equality, and help create safer environments for women and girls in their communities and places of worship”.