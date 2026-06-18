Eyesan Highlights Infrastructure, Asset Integrity as Key Constraints in Oil Industry

• NUPRC, NRS deepen collaboration to boost revenue collection

•Gas minister backs Nigerian-led African petroleum regulators forum

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja





The Commission Chief Executive of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), Oritsemeyiwa Eyesan, yesterday identified infrastructure limitations and asset integrity concerns as two of the most significant challenges confronting Nigeria’s oil and gas industry.

However, despite these limitations, she stated that the commission was working assiduously to ensure Nigeria optimises crude production from its assets, further revealing that the country has the potential to produce 1.9 million barrels per day, having hit a peak production of 1.86 million bpd in May.

Eyesan spoke during a meeting with the Chairman of the Nigeria Revenue Service (NRS), Dr. Zacch Adedeji, in Abuja, where both organisations agreed to deepen their collaboration to promote transparency and accountability in the collection of oil and gas revenue.

The NUPRC chief highlighted the commission’s efforts to create an enabling environment for operators in the oil and gas industry, pointing out the need to grow the country’s capacity to meet rising industry demands.

“We are here to enable them (industry players), enable their businesses, ensure that they survive, and that they succeed. And we want to grow the pie because when you grow the pie, everybody benefits. We are back to production. We are ramping up now, and we want to continue working.

“We still recognise the constraints. Infrastructure and asset integrity are major constraints, but we will work on these. Even, the human capacity in the industry, we see that because if we want to grow, we must also grow that capacity to meet the demands,” Eyesan said.

Eyesan commended the NRS chairman for driving reforms that culminated in the enactment of the NRS Act, explaining that on the transfer of revenue collection responsibilities, the process had been seamless.

The NUPRC chief executive also disclosed that one of the key targets upon assuming office was the digitisation of NUPRC’s operations, a goal she said has largely been achieved.

In his response, the NRS chairman, Adedeji, praised the commission for its dynamism, professionalism and transparency and pledged continued collaboration with the commission, particularly on matters relating to the transfer of revenue collection functions under the new Act.

He said: “It is in the interest of Nigeria that we work together to grow revenue for the country in a transparent manner for the good of Nigerians. So, there is no way we would do something to jeopardise the progress or sustainability of another agency.

“I collect revenue. I don’t generate revenue. Wherever revenue is, I work on it and keep an account for you. So, I’m helping you to collect your royalties.”

He promised that the NRS would continue to support the commission in order to achieve its shared objective of increasing government revenues in a fair, transparent and sustainable manner.

Meanwhile, the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), Ekperikpe Ekpo, has expressed support for the African Petroleum Regulators Forum (AFRIPERF), a unified continental platform designed to harmonise oil and gas regulations and boost investment in Africa’s energy sector.

This comes as the Chairperson for AFRIPERF, Eyesan, sought for an expanded membership of the Forum.

Speaking at a meeting with the minister at the Federal Ministry of Petroleum Resources, Eyesan said membership of AFRIPERF has continued to grow.

Aside from Nigeria, Ghana, Somalia, The Gambia, Madagascar, Sudan, Guinea, and Togo are among the countries that have signed onto the charter, with several more in the process of doing so, she said.

“We’ve been working to sensitise other regulators within the continent and today we are happy that quite a number of countries have indicated interest,” Eyesan said.

In his remarks, the minister acknowledged Nigeria’s leading role in global gas diplomacy, pointing to the country’s recent success in securing the Secretary General position at the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) as a symbol of Africa’s rising voice in international energy conversations.

He also underscored the importance of Africa speaking with greater coherence in global energy transition discussions and shaping policies, expressing full support for AFRIPERF’s mandate and affirming the government’s commitment to using Nigeria’s regulatory depth to advance the Forum’s goals.