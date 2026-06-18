PDP Chides Alia over New University in His Home Town

George Okoh in Makurdi

The Benue State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) has chided Governor Hyacinth Alia’s decision to inaugurate a Task Force for the University of Agriculture, Science and Technology, Ihugh, describing it as a distraction from the “worsening crisis” at Moses Orshio Adasu University Makurdi(MOAUM).

In a statement issued yesterday by its State Publicity Secretary, Bright Yima Antyo, the PDP said it is not against expanding educational opportunities but questioned why the administration is “rushing to establish a new university when the existing state university is battling for survival.”

The opposition party listed inadequate funding, unresolved welfare issues, and recurring industrial disputes as problems crippling MOAUM, the state’s premier university. Antyo argued that a responsible government should first restore stability to the institution before embarking on “another expensive venture.”

“The inauguration of a Task Force cannot conceal the harsh realities confronting thousands of students whose academic progress has been disrupted by strikes and uncertainty,” the statement read. “It cannot erase the frustration of lecturers and university workers who have repeatedly raised concerns over welfare and institutional funding.”

The PDP accused the Alia administration of being “more interested in inaugurating projects and making grand announcements than in sustaining and strengthening the institutions already entrusted to its care.”

According to the party, “governance is about continuity, responsible stewardship and measurable outcomes,” not “multiplying structures while existing ones crumble.”

Highlighting MOAUM’s role as the “intellectual backbone of Benue State,” the PDP noted that the institution has produced generations of professionals, jurists, academics, and public servants. To watch it struggle while celebrating a new university, Antyo said, “is not only unfortunate but a clear indication of misplaced priorities.”

The party urged Governor Alia to redirect attention to resolving challenges at MOAUM, restoring academic stability, improving funding, and guaranteeing a conducive environment for learning and research.

“The people of Benue State will not be deceived by ceremonies, task forces and media headlines,” Antyo stated. “They are interested in results. They are interested in functional institutions.”