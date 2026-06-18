Govs Demand Constitutional Safeguards for State Police

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

At their meetings that ended early Thursday morning, the 36 States’ governors state governors, under the aegis of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, unanimously threw their support behind the immediate establishment of state police.

The governors also stated that such a structure should be constitutionally guaranteed and aligned with federalism and citizens’ rights.

Rising from its meeting in Abuja from Wednesday to early Thursday, the governors, in a communiqué signed by NGF Chairman and Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, and the state executives, disclosed that they received a presentation from the Forum’s secretariat and a delegation of the Honourable Attorneys-General of the States on efforts to support establishing state police.

According to the governors, they noted a dedicated consultation with the attorneys-general to review the proposed constitutional amendments and frameworks.

The governors had in April backed what they described as the proactive development of a state police framework by the secretariat, the umbrella body of the forum, in preparation for the proposed constitutional amendments.

The framework brings out key readiness requirements, including governance structures, financing models, human capital standards, digital systems and oversight mechanisms.

In a communique read after the meeting by the Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, the Forum noted the collaborative effort and added that the consultation outcomes would strengthen the States’ collective position.

Abiodun said, “We, members of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), at our meeting held today, deliberated on issues affecting the country.

Following extensive deliberations, the Forum resolved as follows: The Forum received a presentation from the NGF Secretariat and a delegation of the Honourable Attorneys-General of the States on efforts to support establishing State Police in Nigeria. It noted a dedicated consultation with the attorneys-general to review the proposed constitutional amendments and frameworks.

“Governors emphasised the need for the State Police to be constitutionally sound and aligned with federalism and citizens’ rights. The Forum noted the collaborative effort and added that the consultation outcomes would strengthen the states’ collective position.”

The governors have also reiterated their commitment to ongoing power sector reforms and to strengthening collaboration among stakeholders to expand access to reliable and affordable electricity for Nigerians.

According to the communiqué, the Forum received a presentation on the National Solar Super-Grid (NSSG) Initiative, a proposal to expand electricity access through large-scale decentralised solar generation integrated with a national high-voltage transmission network.

Against this backdrop, the governors noted the initiative’s potential to support industrialisation, improve energy security, strengthen state electricity markets, and accelerate economic growth.

The governors have also resolved to support the National Nutrition 774 (N-774) Initiative as they reaffirmed their commitment to improving nutrition outcomes and reducing child malnutrition across Nigeria, just as they also noted the ongoing work on the National Nutrition Bill and encouraged continued engagement with relevant stakeholders to strengthen the legal and policy framework for nutrition governance.